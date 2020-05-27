Celeb-Loved Skincare Brand La Mer Is Marked Down at This Secret Sale — but Only Until Saturday
Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, and Kate Hudson all love its products, and you can get them for way less right now
Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Kate Hudson, and even Chris Hemsworth have all raved about La Mer products at some point. And with good reason: The popular skincare brand is known for its rich lotions, hydrating serums, and anti-aging creams — as well as its hefty price tag. However, to emulate the skincare routines of your favorite stars, you don’t always need to pay what they do. Right now, tons of La Mer products are on sale at Rue La La, so you can stock up on your favorite celebs’ swear-by products without breaking the bank.
If you’ve never shopped at Rue La La, it’s basically a destination for major discounts and flash sales on tons of designers. To take advantage of the sales, all you have to do is sign up for a free account with your email address — and that’s it. Once you’re a member, you’ll have access to discounts on everything from Tom Ford sunglasses to sales from designers like Jason Wu to, yes, La Mer skincare.
Products included in the sale include The Revitalizing Hydrating Serum and The Infused Lotion. La Mer products are hailed for their anti-aging properties as well as their general luxurious feeling, so no matter what you choose to use, you can be sure your skin will feel softer, smoother, and all the more hydrated for it.
Buy It! La Mer The Revitalizing Hydrating Serum, $173.99 (orig. $205); ruelala.com
Buy It! La Mer The Infused Lotion, $229.99 (orig. $250); ruelala.com
The sale will only last until Saturday, May 30, and items are selling out fast — so you don’t have that much time to take advantage of the discounts on this luxe brand. Check out our favorite discounts below, or head over to Rue La La to make an account and see everything on sale.
- La Mer The Moisturizing Cool Gel Cream, $159.99 (orig. $175); ruelala.com
- La Mer The Intensive Revitalizing Mask, $142.99 (orig. $170); ruelala.com
- La Mer The Reparative Body Sun Lotion SPF 30, $89.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com
- La Mer The Lifting Eye Serum, $229.99 (orig. $260); ruelala.com
- La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Lotion, $259.99 (orig. $285); ruelala.com
- La Mer The Moisturizing Matte Lotion, $249.99 (orig. $285); ruelala.com
- La Mer The Eye and Expression Cream, $399.99 (orig. $425); ruelala.com
- La Mer Moisturizing Cream, $449.99 (orig. $510); ruelala.com
