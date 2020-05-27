Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, and Kate Hudson all love its products, and you can get them for way less right now

Celeb-Loved Skincare Brand La Mer Is Marked Down at This Secret Sale — but Only Until Saturday

If you’ve never shopped at Rue La La, it’s basically a destination for major discounts and flash sales on tons of designers. To take advantage of the sales, all you have to do is sign up for a free account with your email address — and that’s it. Once you’re a member, you’ll have access to discounts on everything from Tom Ford sunglasses to sales from designers like Jason Wu to, yes, La Mer skincare.

Products included in the sale include The Revitalizing Hydrating Serum and The Infused Lotion. La Mer products are hailed for their anti-aging properties as well as their general luxurious feeling, so no matter what you choose to use, you can be sure your skin will feel softer, smoother, and all the more hydrated for it.

Buy It! La Mer The Revitalizing Hydrating Serum, $173.99 (orig. $205); ruelala.com

Buy It! La Mer The Infused Lotion, $229.99 (orig. $250); ruelala.com

The sale will only last until Saturday, May 30, and items are selling out fast — so you don’t have that much time to take advantage of the discounts on this luxe brand. Check out our favorite discounts below, or head over to Rue La La to make an account and see everything on sale.

La Mer The Moisturizing Cool Gel Cream, $159.99 (orig. $175); ruelala.com

La Mer The Intensive Revitalizing Mask, $142.99 (orig. $170); ruelala.com

La Mer The Reparative Body Sun Lotion SPF 30, $89.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com

La Mer The Lifting Eye Serum, $229.99 (orig. $260); ruelala.com

La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Lotion, $259.99 (orig. $285); ruelala.com

La Mer The Moisturizing Matte Lotion, $249.99 (orig. $285); ruelala.com

La Mer The Eye and Expression Cream, $399.99 (orig. $425); ruelala.com

La Mer Moisturizing Cream, $449.99 (orig. $510); ruelala.com