La La Anthony Says She Owns 'Every Single' Pair of Yeezys: 'I Lost Count a Long Time Ago'

Being besties with Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West definitely has its perks.

La La Anthony has been close with the Kardashian-West family for years, which means she’s had first-hand access to every new Yeezy shoe drop from Kanye’s fashion line — and has the collection to prove it.

“I’m a sneakerhead, so I literally have every single pair of Yeezy [sneakers],” Anthony tells PEOPLE exclusively while attending the QVC x FFANY Shoes on Sale Gala on Thursday night. “I lost count a long time ago.”

Not only does Anthony have a desirable Yeezy collection, but she says Kim gives her the inside scoop on upcoming launches.

“We always talk about [Yeezy] stuff,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 star adds. “And then I’ll just see them at my house in a different colorwave, which is always cool. I have so many. It’s a little crazy.”

Unsurprisingly, she admires Kim’s own collection of footwear. “I love Kim’s shoes,” she continues. “I also think Ciara and Kelly Rowland have some great shoes. But I have to be honest, my shoe closet is nothing to play with.”

As for other closets she would love to see, Jennifer Lopez is at the top of her list. “I mean, who doesn’t want to raid Jennifer Lopez’s entire closet?” Anthony says. “She can absolutely do no wrong. So she’s definitely on my list.”

Anthony attended the QVC’s 26th FFANY Shoes on Sale Gala on Thursday night to support Breast Cancer Awareness in honor of her cousin who survived breast cancer. As one of the largest charitable projects in the shoe industry, over 70,000 pairs of shoes went on sale on QVC.com with 80 percent of the profits going towards breast cancer research.

“The gala is so special just because you’re supporting these women and showing that you’re there for them,” Anthony tells PEOPLE. “I think it goes a lot further than people even know. Just walking around the room, you can feel the energy. It’s people honoring women that they’ve lost, the women who have survived and the women who are still fighting.”