La La Anthony is teaming up with Motives cosmetics to launch eyeshadow palettes with an empowering message.

The actress, who also has the makeup collection Motives for La La with the brand, worked with founder and close friend Loren Ridinger to develop a palette featuring wearable shades suited for women of all skin tones. (Anthony designed the “Static” palette, but there are three others in the collection.)

“It’s an amazing palette with great colors obviously, but it’s a little bit more than that for us,” Anthony says on a call with Ridinger and PEOPLE. “It’s giving a message of empowerment and encouragement to each person who receives it. It’s bigger than just another eyeshadow palette.”

To learn more about the product’s inspiring message, PEOPLE spoke with Anthony and Ridinger about their business partnership, friendship and more leading up to the launch.

Image zoom Motives

Tell me about what makes this palette so empowering to women.

Loren: We wanted to go back to what we love, which was to create palettes for women of all colors and shades. That’s not always what every cosmetic line is thinking about.

La La: It’s like a personal message about feeling confident and good about yourself.

Image zoom Motives

Buy It! Motives for La La Static Palette, $49.95; motivescosmetics.com

What was your approach to developing shades that would work on all women?

Loren: We really wanted to make sure every color could be used by everyone. Not like buying a palette only because of two shades that have good color payoff and the rest aren’t good. I think La La’s diversity with interacting with so many different women helped her with picking the best colors for women. She’s so involved.

La La: I think people can read authenticity and they know when you’re involved and when you’re just slapping your name on something. So if I am sending this palette to friends or if I am selling this palette, I really want women to feel confident about me. It’s something that I want to use and something that I want everyone to know I took my time in creating and picking the colors.

Image zoom Loren Ridinger and La La Anthony Motives

How long did it take to create it?

Loren: It has taken over a year in its full development because we wanted to make sure we could launch internationally too. We customize and make all of our own formulas, so you have to make sure every ingredient in every shade can pass every country’s standards.

Have you been sending palettes to your famous friends for their feedback? What was everyone’s reactions?

La La: We value all of our friends opinions. Even before it was made, I would call Kelly [Rowland], I would call Ciara, I would call Serena [Williams] and say, “Hey, what do you think of these colors?” Or ask, “What colors do you like in certain palettes and how can they be better?” I mean, that’s what you do with your friends. You swap ideas and you get ideas from each other.

How do you use makeup to boost your confidence?

La La: Anytime you look good, you feel good. If you walk out of the house and you feel like you look good, it changes the way you walk into a room. It changes your attitude and it changes your vibe. It just helps you go, “Okay, it’s another day. I can accomplish my goals and really make a mark out there.” So I think it’s important in just making people feel good about themselves.

Loren: And that’s what these palettes are about. You can wake up and look your best, feel your best and then you start to tackle the things maybe you wouldn’t have tackled when you didn’t feel your best. I think makeup is kind of magical in its way of empowering women to feel so much better about themselves and say, “Hey, I can conquer the world today.”

Image zoom Motives

The beauty industry is constantly evolving, and you both have friends, like Kim Kardashian West, who are also in the business. Do you talk about it with each other?

Loren: Of course. La La and I run in the same circles so it’s natural to converse with your friends.

La La: We are always pushing and promoting all of our friends. Competition has never worried us in any shape or form because there’s room for all of us to succeed.

Loren: And we are big supporters of Kim, and Jennifer Lopez has been my best friend for a long time and she launched a makeup line. We are all supportive of each other and encouraging each other in so many ways. We never see it as like, “Oh my god, my girlfriend came out with a cosmetic line. I can’t believe she did that to me.” We’re the total opposite of that.

La La: I love Rihanna‘s products from Fenty Beauty. I love Kim’s products. I love that women are killin’ it.

Image zoom Loren Ridinger and La La Anthony Movies

What’s your approach to self-care?

La La: For me I’m about loving yourself from the inside-out. Self-care is starting with yourself and feeling confident with yourself. It all starts from within and then everything else exudes that. You can tell when a person feels good about themselves. They might not have the best outfit on, and they’re makeup may not be completely perfect, but you can just tell when someone feels good. Put that responsibility in your own hands and not in anyone else’s.

Loren: Bingo! It’s about the mind. That’s critical. The first way to take care of yourself is to take care of your mind.

So how do you do that?

Loren: La La will tell you too, we keep a very small circle of friends. Everybody is like, “Oh my god you guys have so many friends,” but we really don’t. We keep a small group of positive people in our lives. Life is already tough enough, so to have somebody negative around you, what’s the point?

How do you deal with negativity and critics on the internet?

La La: You have to know that comes with the territory. You can’t pick and choose to have all the good but none of the bad. When you are confident in yourself and your beliefs, that stuff starts becoming less and less important. You just look at it and realize how minor and unimportant it is and don’t let it affect you.

What’s a new beauty discovery you’re currently obsessed with right now?

La La: I don’t smoke weed (but I don’t knock anybody who does!) and I don’t smoke cigarettes, but I got this pen called the Calm Pen witth CBD oil. I’ve been using it lately and I think I’ve been getting better sleep than I was before. I need to try it a little bit more, but I’m kind of into it. For me to actually smoke something even though it is just CBD oil is different.

What’s your secret to getting glowy skin?

La La: It starts from the inside, which is hydration. I challenge myself to drink more water every day, like a gallon daily. I found when I stick to my regimen, I have glowy skin. You can add bronzer too.

This interview has been edited and condensed.