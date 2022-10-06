La La Anthony on Why She Now Prioritizes Skin Care: 'You Only Get One Face'

La La Anthony glows wherever she goes, but the the actress and producer, 40, tells PEOPLE she didn't always take an interest in her skin.

Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of the debut of her "Men Have Skin Too" campaign with Old Spice, the Power star shares what famous friend helped her realize that skin care is more than about lotions and potions — it's a vital part of self care, too.

Developing a close friendship with Kelly Rowland was the "turning point" in Anthony's beauty routine, she says.

"She's obsessed with skincare and making sure all of us take care of our skin and our bodies. She's always sending tips on what to do. So if you're friends with her, she's going to make sure your skin is on point – no matter what," Anthony raves about the singer, 41. "She's all about taking care of yourself and doing things to continue to nourish mind, body and soul. So when I have questions or need advice when it comes to those things, she's definitely who I call."

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

Thanks to Rowland's influence, Anthony says she is "more conscious of taking care of my skin and doing a daily and nightly routine."

"You only get one face – you don't want to mess it up!" Anthony quips before explaining the deeper meaning behind her remark.

"You want to look your best so you can feel your best, whatever that is. It's important to take care of yourself so that you can perform in whatever you're doing at the highest level."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Now Anthony is helping her teenage son Kiyan get into a grooming routine as well, by partnering with Old Spice for a new commercial.

She stars alongside black-ish actor Deon Cole and A Black Lady Sketch Show's Gabrielle Dennis, who both return as part of the brand's "Men Have Skin Too" campaign that launched in 2019 and focuses on men's desire for efficacious body care. For her brunch-themed cameo, Anthony and Dennis have no remorse when Cole confronts them at a restaurant for stealing his Old Spice GentleMan's Blend Lavender and Mint body wash.

Anthony notes that while it can be difficult to get young boys to prioritize self care, her partnership with Old Spice is a huge help because she finally has products her son likes.

"I have a 15-year-old son so hygiene – deodorant, skincare, taking care of yourself – is a big priority in my household," Anthony explains. "And I've always been a fan of Old Spice so when I got the opportunity to be a part of the campaign, I definitely wanted to jump on board. And [Kiyan's] found something that he really likes to use and loves how it makes him feel."

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

The BMF star says becoming a beauty entrepreneur herself has changed her perspective on self care for the better: she now has a better appreciation for beauty from the inside and out. These days she makes a conscious effort to find a few moments alone, especially when her life gets a bit hectic.

"Putting my phone down, sitting on my bed for five minutes and thinking about my intentions, my purpose and my passion, that's been really helpful for me," she explains.

Anthony knows that whenever she's not feeling like herself she needs to address it as soon as possible, "whether it's with a therapist, or a family member or friend."

"We're reminded constantly how life is short so it's important to feel good and enjoy it while we're living it," Anthony adds. "Otherwise, you're just running, running, running until you eventually just run yourself in the ground – no one wants to get to that point."