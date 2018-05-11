Kylie Jenner may have only been a mom for three months, but close family friend La La Anthony, who hung out with the KarJenners at a Business of Fashion dinner Tuesday night in NYC, says the 20-year-old star already has motherhood “down pat.”

“She should be giving me mommy advice!” Anthony, who’s mom to 11-year-old son with Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan, told PEOPLE at Thursday’s Arm & Hammer event to announce the brand’s new partnership with TerraCycle, which will be re-purposing packaging into new garden planters for the star’s elementary school in Brooklyn.

Anthony doesn’t just love Arm & Hammer for its efforts to give back to her alma mater. The Power actress, 38, also swears by the brand’s iconic baking soda to whiten her teeth.

“Whenever I do Zoom teeth whitening my teeth ‘zing’ so bad. They’re so sensitive. But I just put this on my toothbrush with water and scrub hard,” Anthony said. “It doesn’t taste like anything and it works!”

Stuart Ramson/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The actress, who’s opened up about her struggle with psoriasis and sensitive skin before, relies on Arm & Hammer Baking Soda to maintain her glowing complexion, too. “I also like it as an exfoliator on my face because it is super soft. It doesn’t irritate [me],” Anthony explained.

Now that the star is in her late thirties, Anthony has been trying to become more diligent with her skincare routine, which she admitted she’s struggled with in the past. “At heart I am a tomboy,” she shared. “I have been trying to do better with taking my makeup off at night and really putting on moisturizer.”

She continued, “I actually went to my dermatologist Dr. Amy Wechsler yesterday. She told me, ‘Have you been putting lotion on your body?!’ And I’m like, ‘Why are you saying that?’ And she said, ‘You need to start putting more lotion on!’ I’m not one of those people that takes the best, best care of myself. I try to do better.”

She does swear by one $5 drugstore staple to keep her regimen as no-fuss as possible. “I have mountains of the blue Neutrogena makeup wipes in the bottom of the cabinet in my bathroom. It is all you see. We order them by the caseload,” she said. “They just get my makeup off so good.”

For all her other beauty tips and product suggestions, the self-proclaimed tomboy luckily has a crew of girly girl celebrity BFFs that give her the best suggestions.

“My friends are way more girly than me. Kelly Rowland, when I tell you she is obsessed, like the most obsessed person with beauty products. Her whole morning routine is like an hour long! She is always calling me and her main thing lately is you have to wash your makeup brushes,” the star told us. “She took pictures of my makeup brushes and was like, ‘This is not okay! Your face is going to break out.’ She is really adamant about that. I gotta get better.”

Besides ramping up her skincare routine, the newly blonde star also has adopted a more intense haircare regimen since dyeing her hair blonde. “You have to be more into it,” Anthony admitted. “Conditioning all the time, using the proper shampoos that are for colored hair. It is time consuming. But I’m really into it.”

She’s so into the blonde life, Anthony even decided she wanted to go even lighter than she already is. “I just told my hairstylist that I want it to be more white, platinum, ashy gray. Like I don’t want it to be blonde,” the star said. “So we’re going to do that tonight!”