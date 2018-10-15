JNI/Star Max/GC Images

La La and Carmelo Anthony are trying to make their relationship work after separating in April 2017.

“We’re good. I mean, we’ve been together for a really long time so we’re figuring out how to make it work for what is best for [our 11-year-old son] Kiyan and what is best for us,” La La, 39, told PEOPLE exclusively at the launch of grooming line Lumiere de Vie Hommes aboard superyacht Utopia IV in N.Y.C. Saturday night.

“We’re having fun! I have my husband here, my friends here, it’s a really exciting time,” said the star, who attended the event with Carmelo, 34, and the couple’s son.

While La La and Carmelo was not photographed together, they were spotted packing on the P.D.A.

At one point, La La sat down on Carmelo’s lap and the two started making out as Beyoncé’s hit “Love On Top” played in the background.

And the two stayed close as they mingled with other guests including Jamie Foxx, Jonathan Cheban and Adrienne Bailon.

Since their separation, Carmelo and La La have been working together to co-parent son Kiyan while maintaining a sense of normalcy in his life.

“Things are great. We are parents of an amazing 10-year-old. That is my priority, that my son is healthy and happy,” La La told PEOPLE two months after the news broke. “I will do whatever I can to ensure that, and my husband is the exact same way.”

“[He feels everything] is totally, totally normal,” she added. “We made a commitment to create an environment so he is happy and smiling and laughing.”

The Power star also revealed she and Carmelo had no plans to divorce “right now” when she visited The Wendy Williams Show in June 2017.

“Marriages are tough, and you know that,” she said. “We all know that. It’s filled with ups and downs. We are just going through a time right now.”