Los Angeles Bride Wears $47 Wedding Dress for Her $500 Affair — See the Viral Style

A Los Angeles bride said yes to a $47 wedding dress.

On Tuesday, Kiara Brokenbrough opened up about finding the budget-friendly gown during an interview with Good Morning America.

"I didn't want to spend a lot of money on a dress because I had the mindset I'm gonna wear this one time for a few hours," she said.

Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough wedding Credit: Niann Hill

Kiara selected a Shein backless slip gown with a mermaid train for her big day — a style which is quickly selling out at the fast fashion retailer.

"My wedding dress was $47!!😮 I didn't want to spend hella money on a dress I would wear one time for a few hours & that would get dirty (we had an outdoor ceremony)," she wrote on Instagram alongside several snaps and videos of the gown.

She also documented her dress buying experience in a YouTube vlog and a viral TikTok, which has now been viewed nearly one million times.

Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough wedding Credit: Courtesy Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough

Kiara and her husband Joel Brokenbrough wanted stay on budget and avoid going into debt throughout the wedding planning process. In fact, their entire wedding cost only $500 when the average cost is $34,000 according to The Knot.

"Our goal was to just be as minimal as possible," Kiara revealed on Good Morning America. "And to spend the least amount of money as possible."

The couple were able to cut costs by finding a free scenic location for the ceremony and getting help from family.

Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough wedding Credit: Courtesy Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough

"A lot of people gifted us things. My godmom gifted us flowers. My sister gifted us a runner. My godsister and my auntie gifted us with a cake," the bride told GMA.

Wedding guests also paid for their own food and drink to help make the event as budget friendly as possible.

"The people we have there, they understood the assignment, they understood the things that we were trying to do, and they really supported us," Kiara explained.

For the bride, finding ways to make the event less expensive didn't take away from the day.