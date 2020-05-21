This One-Piece Swimsuit Is a Nordstrom Shopper Favorite — and It’s on Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If we were to imagine the ideal swimsuit, it would be both comfortable enough to lounge in all day and snug enough to offer support in all the right places. Lucky for us, according to hundreds of Nordstrom shoppers, such a swimsuit already exists.

La Blanca’s Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit is the minimalist style that shoppers swear is their summer must-have. And right now, you can get it on sale in black — just in time for the warmer days ahead.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The secret to its raved-about fit lies in its adjustable straps. They offer a customizable feel to lend support where you need it without digging in uncomfortably. The shirring detailing through the waist is both smoothing and flattering, a nice touch to the overall minimalist design.

What’s more, the scooped neck, removable soft cups, and modern high-cut sides provide ample coverage for any kind of sun-soaked setting, according to customers.

“I was going on a work trip to Fiji where I was going to be around roughly 30 dental professionals, including my bosses and their wives. I was looking for a suit that provided coverage while still being relatively cute,” one shopper said. “I’m so glad I got this swimsuit, it was everything I was looking for. The ruching on the stomach was very flattering and the thinner straps and scoop neckline made it feel more stylish.”

“The neckline doesn't show cleavage, the bottom covers and doesn’t ride up, the ruching is pretty and conceals a few extra bulges around my midsection, and the soft cups give just enough support,” another reviewer wrote.

You can head to Nordstrom to get the stylish swimsuit shoppers love before summer really gets going.

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit in Black, $71.10 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom