Kyra Sedgwick Reveals Husband Kevin Bacon Gave Her a Quarantine Bikini Wax

"The fact that we did not have to go to the emergency room was just an absolute miracle," Kyra Sedgwick said

Drastic times call for drastic measures!

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kyra Sedgwick opened up about her time quarantining amid the COVID-19 pandemic and revealed that she enlisted her husband, Kevin Bacon, to give her an at-home bikini wax.

"It became clear at one point to me, to both of us, that I needed a bikini line wax," the 55-year-old actress recalled. "Part of me was like, 'How hard could it be?' You know, I've watched these amazing ladies do it all these years, and like, I've always really appreciated them and appreciated their attention to detail, but I didn't really think it would be that hard."

Additionally, "Kevin, is like, incredibly handy. Like he's really good with a lot of things… So we both figured, 'How hard could it be?'" she added.

Sedgwick did some online research and purchased the "best wax kit." However, the task proved to be much harder than they anticipated.

"I'm not saying it was a disaster, but the fact that we did not have to go to the emergency room was just an absolute miracle," the Call Your Mother star said of the "agonizing" experience.

"I mean there were moments where I was like, 'I thought you knew how to do this! My god, what are you doing? That's such a huge piece!'" she continued. "And he was like, 'I didn't say I knew how to do this. You said I knew how to do this!' And I was like, 'But you're good at everything!' And he was like, 'Well, I'm not good at this!'"

Host Jimmy Kimmel then joked, "So you found the one think Kevin's not good at."

"I did," Sedgwick replied with a laugh.

Bacon, 62, and Sedgwick wed in 1988 and are the proud parents to daughter Sosie, 28, an actress, and son Travis, 31, a musician.

Having been married for 32 years, Sedgwick told Kimmel "the secret to a happy marriage is that you don't spend 24/7 together."

"But the amazing thing is, and a surprise even to me, that like after 32 years, he always wakes up before I do in the morning and I come downstairs during this COVID time and I'm like, 'How'd you sleep? How's your morning been so far?' And I really care. I really want to know," she said.

Speaking to PEOPLE in July, Bacon opened up about quarantining at home with Sedgwick and getting used to their new routine.

"We cook, we clean, we decide what we're having for the next meal, and then we cook it, clean it and decide what we're having for the next meal," the actor said with a laugh.