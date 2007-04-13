Kylie Minogue's New H&M Beach Line

When H&M needed a face for their upcoming Australia inspired beachwear line, to hit stores in mid-May, they looked no further than Australian pop star Kylie Minogue. Already a style icon big enough to have a V & A museum exhibition dedicated entirely to her stage costumes, she now joins fellow London resident Madonna in designing for the chain. But unlike Madonna’s office appropriate pieces, Kylie’s beachwear collection is all about fun — shimmering silver bikinis, bright aqua blue and green swirl-print towels, bags and sarongs. Even better than the line’s low prices is that ten percent of the sales of the line will be donated to WaterAid, the international charity dedicated to the provision of safe domestic water, sanitation and hygiene education to the world’s poorest people. Tell us: Are you excited to see Kylie’s line?