This Kylie and Kendall Jenner-Approved Jewelry Brand Is Even More Affordable Right Now

The Jenner sisters have expensive taste, but that doesn’t mean everything they buy is, well, all that expensive. For example, Kylie has been seen rocking celeb-loved I.Am.Gia, while Kendall has swapped her Jacquemus minis for leg-baring numbers from Australian-based Meshki — all affordable labels with pieces that look triple the actual price tag. But perhaps no brand has mastered that luxe-on-a-budget ethos better than Jenner-approved Argento Vivo.

Not familiar with this brand? Well, after reading this, you will be. Argento Vivo churns out wallet-friendly jewelry that runs the gamut from ever-trendy tube hoop earrings to retro chokers to Carrie Bradshaw-inspired name necklaces. You name it, Argento Vivo has it. And while the majority of its pieces — which are mostly made from sterling silver or gold-plated sterling silver — look like they cost well over $100, most actually don’t.

The Jenner sisters have both worn Argento Vivo’s silver and gold-plated stunners. Kylie wore a pair of drop earrings from the brand for Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday and its signet ring during a shoot for Kylie Cosmetics, while Kendall rocked hoop earrings from the jewelry label whilst out on the town with friends. As all these scenarios demonstrate, Argento Vivo’s earrings, necklaces, and rings are great for any and all occasions, even if it’s just for that Zoom meeting you have on your calendar this week.

If you’re on the market for some affordable jewels that look anything but, we suggest checking out Argento Vivo’s assortment. And by the way, it’s even more affordable right now thanks to Nordstrom’s Spring Sale.

Shop our favorite pieces from this Jenner-approved jewelry brand, below.

Image zoom

Buy It! Argento Vivo Frontal Hoop Earrings, $34.80 (orig. $58); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Argento Vivo Tuscany Sterling Chain Necklace, $28.80 (orig. $48); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Argento Vivo Pearl Hoop Earrings, $40.80 (orig. $68); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Argento Vivo Personalized Script Name Necklace, $76.80 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Argento Vivo Bar Pendant Necklace, $40.80 (orig. $68); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Argento Vivo Lucite Hoop Earring, $40.80 (orig. $68); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Argento Vivo Small Hoop Earrings, $46.80 (orig. $78); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Argento Vivo Choker Necklace, $28.80 (orig. $48); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Argento Vivo Semiprecious Stone Drop Earrings, $46.80 (orig. $78); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Argento Vivo Personalized Signet Ring, $52.80 (orig. $88); nordstrom.com

