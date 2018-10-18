Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner‘s owned up to injecting her lips with temporary fillers — then removing the fillers, and then getting them again — but now the 21-year-old’s nurse confirmed the star doesn’t enhance her face with any other injectables.

“She doesn’t do anything else, just lip fillers,” said Pawnta Abrahim, board certified nurse practitioner at Motykie Med Spa in Beverly Hills, in an interview with Refinery29.

Jenner gave Abrahim a shoutout on her Instagram story last week when she revealed she had begun plumping her lips again. “Thanks @pawnta for coming through late last night with a lip touch up!” she wrote.

Abrahim explained that using the hyaluronic acid injectable Juvéderm, she gave the Kylie Cosmetics mogul a “conservative” amount of filler.

“We went the natural route for her touch-up since she’s so naturally beautiful and a new mom,” the nurse said. “A lot of people get fillers because they’re getting older and losing the hyaluronic acid in their lips, but she’s so young that it has nothing to do with aging. For her, it’s just about adding a little pout to her lips,” the nurse said. That means no fillers for cheeks, under eyes, etc.

She added that, “My philosophy has always been ‘less is more.'”

Fans noticed Jenner’s lips looked smaller a couple months after the star welcomed daughter Stormi Webster Since then, she’s maintained a less enhanced pout, but an enhanced pout nonetheless.

“She looks like the old Kylie here idk why,” one fan wrote in the comments section of an Instagram photo Jenner shared in July. The star responded, “I got rid of all my filler,” with two flushed face emojis and one smiley face emoji.

Jenner first admitted to using lip fillers at age 17 in May 2015 after spending years overlining her mouth. “I have temporary lip fillers. It’s just an insecurity of mine, and it’s what I wanted to do,” she revealed on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“I’m just not ready to talk to reporters about my lips yet, because everyone always picks us apart … I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything,” she added.

A few years later, in September 2017, the mother of one revealed she got fuller lips after a boy assumed she’d be a bad kisser because of her naturally thin lips.

“I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’ But I took that really hard,” Jenner shared during an episode of her E! spin-off series, Life of Kylie.

“Just when a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me. I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then finally I was like this lip liner isn’t doing it. [I] ended up getting my lips done,” she added.

Although Jenner told sister Kim Kardashian West in an interview for Evening Standard magazine in May 2018 that she doesn’t get any other cosmetic procedures, the idea of it isn’t off the table.

She said, “I feel like if it makes you feel better, and if that’s what you want to do, I’m not against it.”