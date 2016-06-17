Kylie Jenner's Latest Nude Bathing Suit Sends a Sexy Message (Plus, What You Need to Know About Her Upcoming Lip Kit Launch)

Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner has taken her love of skin-tone bathing suits to the next level. The 18-year-old star continued her summer of selfies, posing poolside in a nude one-piece that featured the word “Pleasure” written across her chest.

In the pantheon of Kylie Jenner nude swimsuits, this style might actually be the raciest she’s worn yet, barely inching out the flesh-tone bikini she wore earlier this week. The high cut of the one-piece teamed with the branded front is definitely sending some kind of message. What, you may ask? The only thing that’s clear is that Kylie definitely gets pleasure from posting bikini selfies.

On Thursday night, Kylie joined her supermodel sister Kendall Jenner for a girls’ night out at celeb hotspot Mr Chow in Beverly Hills. The duo coordinated color palettes wearing head-to-toe neutrals. Kendall opted for an off-the-shoulder white crop top, black flares and a cool belt while Kylie went for a totally ’90s vibe in white slip dress (that might just be a straight up silk nighty) and matching bomber.

Image zoom

Splash News Online

Dinner conversation probably included Kim’s crazy-sexy GQ cover, North West’s 3rd birthday party in Disneyland, Kendall’s open letter addressing the “supermodel debate” and of course Kylie’s new lip kits. The beauty mogul alerted fans on Snapchat that she plans to release new colors next Friday, just in time for 4th of July weekend.

We have a feeling a metallic red is headed our way and maybe even a bright blue shade, because what would a patriotic weekend filled with barbecues and beaches be without the appropriate Kylie Jenner lip color to leave the perfect mouth print on your red solo cup.