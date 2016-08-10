When you’re Kylie Jenner, the only appropriate way to celebrate your 19th birthday is in your bathing suit cruising on a yacht with your closest friends. And the bikini you choose is one of the most important things you’ll wear all year. So in true King Kylie fashion, she made sure her birthday suit was Instagram gold.

On the eve of her birthday, Kylie celebrated in a head-turning one-piece and fiery red wig. Then on Wednesday she returned to her natural hair color, but stuck to red color palette for her bikini, selecting a bright two-piece. But that’s not all. She added multiple gold body chains to the look including what looks like a gilded harness with a built in necklace plus a belly chain around her waist.

While the star paired her Baywatch-worthy suit with two gold chains (one, a choker, and the other a lariat, which fell along her cleavage) on Tuesday night, her birthday jewelry really took the cake. We don’t even know where one would find a chain bra like that, but we’ll definitely try and track it down so we can add it to this gallery stat.