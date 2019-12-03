Kylie Jenner's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off New 'Smaller' Breast Implants in Hot-Pink Bikini

Image zoom

Stassie Karanikolaou is opening up once again about her plastic surgery journey.

The 22-year-old Instagram star revealed that she switched her breast implant size in favor of smaller ones, showing off her reduction in a new bikini photo on Instagram. In the shot, Karanikolaou wears a neon pink string bikini and a black baseball cap with “Daddy” written on the front.

“if you follow my youtube you know that i switched my implants for smaller ones! just wanna give a shout out to @galanisplasticsurgery because i’m so happy with the results.. and no this isn’t an ad lol,” she captioned her poolside shot.

Karanikolaou, who is longtime best friends with Kylie Jenner, first got breast augmentation surgery in 2017 with Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon, Dr. Ashkan Ghavami. But her most recent enhancement was done by Dr. Charles Galanis.

The LA-native first revealed her smaller implants in a YouTube video posted last Friday, where she tried on bikinis from her recently collaboration with TJ Swim.

Before jumping into try-on session, Karanikolaou showed footage from her TJ Swim x Stassie launch event in November.

“I’m about to leave to go to my launch,” the Instagram star says, turning the camera around to her friends.

“Omg Kelsey and her new [boobs]. Wait I got new [boobs] too,” she continues, showing off her new implants in a black bra and opened strong-shouldered cropped blazer. “Me and Kelsey are the same bra size now, which is really crazy that we’re the same bra size. Kelsey got bigger [boobs] and I got smaller [boobs] and somehow we met in the middle. And now were the same size.”

Anastasia Karanikolaou/Youtube

She adds: “Friendship goals. Just so we can share the same bras and stuff.”

Throughout the rest of the video, Karanikolaou tries on each swimsuit from her collection with TJ Swim, featuring all three bikini styles in four neon colorways.

Anastasia Karanikolaou/Youtube

“I’m going to show you guys the four different ways to style this top,” she describes. “I love the yellow, but then I also love the blue. I don’t know they are all my favorite. I can’t decide.”

Karanikolaou swimwear collaboration comes as no surprise as the 22-year-old’s Instagram mostly features her in neon string bikinis.

“I’m very picky with my swimwear and the designs that I think are flattering,” Karanikolaou tells PEOPLE exclusively ahead of the launch. “For the line, I was very particular with how everything fit and designed it to be flattering on every body type, not just mine. I wanted everyone to feel and look good in it.”

And on any given day, she can be found twinning with Jenner by the pool.

“We love to twin,” she explains. “It’s a cute, fun thing we started and now we just run with it. The twinning never stops!”

Karanikolaou latest Instagram post comes just one week after she was spotted with Bachelor nation’ star Tyler Cameron, the fan-favorite runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.

In video obtained by TMZ, Cameron, 26, can be seen exiting through a back door at Poppy in Los Angeles and hopping into the backseat of a car with Karanikolaou. Jenner was also at the club but left separately.

Roger / BACKGRID

On November 22, Cameron was first seen partying with Karanikolaou and Jenner at Hyde in LA. A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Cameron was at the club with the two BFFs.

A different insider told PEOPLE that Cameron and Karanikolaou’s relationship is casual.

“It’s just a fling,” the insider says. “They’re both young and hanging out together, it’s nothing serious. Tyler is focused on his career and business opportunities, he’s not in a place where he’s looking for love. He just moved to New York and is enjoying his single life.”

Recently, Cameron ended his rumored relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid, who is also close friends with Jenner.