Kylie Jenner Serves Up 'Baby Mama Drama' in Green Leopard-Print Tom Ford Dress

Kylie Jenner brought her sultry side to Instagram with a series of new fashion-forward photos.

After returning from her relaxing Bahamas vacation, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, quickly got back to work in the studio for photo shoots and shared a behind-the-scenes look on social media. Decked out a head-to-toe neon green leopard-print Tom Ford hooded dress and square-toe sandals, Jenner posed for the camera donning a curly blonde wig.

“giving you baby mama drama honey 💚,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned the photo.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner posted another series of pics from the shoot and captioned them with a quote from Tom Ford himself: “I am my own muse.”

The high-fashion photos definitely caught older sister Khloé Kardashian‘s attention who left the comment, “Well damn.” Jenner’s friend Winnie Harlow also wrote, “Bruh 😭🔥😍.”

After sharing the photos, Jenner celebrated her close friend and former assistant Victoria Villlarroel’s birthday with a cowboy-themed party along with Harlow, Kendall Jenner, Diplo and more. Jenner snapped a pic of the adorable personalized cups for the evening, bedazzled with their initials.

“Got all my friends cups 4 tonight,” she captioned one photo.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

She also shared a video of sister Kendall writing, ““Ken out of Ken.”

Jenner dedicated a sweet message to Villarroel on her Instagram Story earlier in the day in honor of her birthday. “Happy birthday @victoriavillarroel,” she wrote. “We’ve literally been through is [sic] ALL AND BACK together. Thank you for your infectious energy, beautiful friendship and memories. You’re a REAL ONE!”