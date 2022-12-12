Kylie Jenner Wears a Tiny Vinyl Bikini with Furry Boots in Chilly Aspen – See Her Steamy Photoshoot! 

 “I can’t handle this,” Khloé Kardashian raved over little sister Kylie Jenner’s latest sexy ensemble 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on December 12, 2022
Kylie Jenner wears sister Khloé's Good American vinyl bikini
Photo: Kylie Jenner/instagram

It may be gold outside, but Kylie Jenner knows how to heat things up.

Over the weekend, the mogul brought her steamy style sense to icy Aspen, Colorado, and proved once again that fashion has no limits, even in sub zero temps.

During her getaway in the snowy city, the Kylie Cosmetics founder modeled one of her recent looks on Instagram – and it sure made older sister Khloé Kardashian proud.

The sexy snapshots show Jenner wearing a skimpy vinyl Tiny Ties bikini top and bottom from Kardashian's Good American clothing brand. The 25-year-old tapped into the cozy vacation vibes too with a pair of beige sherpa snow boots and a white robe, but upped the coolness with a pair of nighttime sunglasses and a side-fringe ponytail.

The Kardashians star's baring look wasn't just for show. In another post, Jenner braved the snow in the teeny-tiny swimsuit while taking a dip in a jacuzzi alongside gal pal Yris Palmer, who also donned an all-black swim set and sunglasses.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> wears sister Khloé's Good American vinyl bikini
Kylie Jenner/instagram

Kardashian gushed over her little sister in the comments writing, "I can't handle this," and "You're going to melt in the snow," (a nod to Jenner's bombshell poses). She also admitted that her swim line "never looked so good."

Good American runs in the family — ask Kardashian herself who drew inspiration from Kylie and Kendall Jenner when it came to designing her '90s-inspired denim range last March.

"This has been something I really took control over. I think I had not only myself in mind but my younger sisters too, because Kendall [Jenner] and Kylie [Jenner] love the baggy denim. I think everyone in my family now has something they can wear from Good American," Kardashian, 38, told PEOPLE at the time.

Luckily, Jenner is a trendsetter ready to risk it for fashion all year round.

Last month, during a visit to the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition in New York, Jenner's high-fashion moment came with some sacrifice. Wearing an archival Mugler gown to the fête, Jenner struggled to walk throughout the Brooklyn Museum, due to the restrictive mermaid silhouette of the dress.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> attends the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition opening night at Brooklyn Museum
Taylor Hill/WireImage

In a video shared by a Kylie Jenner fan account, and later reposted to Jenner's Instagram Stories, the star is heard quipping, "This is how we have to walk in this dress. It's worth it!" while walking arm-in-arm with Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader.

