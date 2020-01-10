Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Figure in a Curve-Hugging $50 Dress for Family Dinner at Nobu

Kylie Jenner loves to get decked out in the latest designer duds and pack on plenty of diamonds, but she isn’t opposed to wearing an affordable outfit on occasion too — which is exactly what she did for a family outing to Nobu Malibu.

Before heading to dinner with mom Kris Jenner, sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian and Kris’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kylie, 22, posed for a few pics in her curve-hugging ensemble. In one photo, the star stood facing a mirror in the sky blue mock-neck midi from Sorella (which retails for $50!). Then she turned to face the camera for another photo posing with one hand on her hip.

Shortly after sharing the shots on her Instagram feed and tagging Sorella, the design quickly sold out in all sizes on the brand’s website. However, customers can still sign up to be notified when the brand restocks the dress.

Even though Kylie chose the affordable find, the makeup mogul still accessorized with two large diamond tennis bracelets, a diamond ring, diamond stud earrings and a teeny-tiny metal Hermès handbag.

As for her hair, Kylie put in some waist-length extensions and pulled it up into a sky-high, slicked back ponytail.

After the family’s dinner, the Kardashian-Jenners got wild during the car ride back to their homes in Calabasas. Kylie appeared to pull out her hair extensions and hilariously filmed her mom playfully posing with them on top of her own head.

Then Kardashian West grabbed ahold of Kylie’s hair and danced with it for the camera as Jenner posed with her natural hair still pulled up into the ponytail.

The fun night ended with Kylie at her mom’s house and jokingly talking to the life-size wax figure of Kris that the star keeps in her home.

“Hmm? The f—k are you looking at? Hmm? What the f—k are you looking at?” Kylie said on her Instagram Story.

According to the momager, the Hollywood Wax Museum specifically made the figure for her. Kardashian West first gave fans a glimpse at the statue last month, and it has since made multiple appearances on the family’s social media, as well as Chrissy Teigen‘s Instagram.

“You guys have no idea how real this looks. It’s insane,” Kardashian West said in a video shared to her own Instagram Stories.

“It’s exact — down to the little mark she has,” she continued, pointing to a beauty mark on its chin. “This is her exact hairline. I can’t even tell you how creepy and amazing this is.