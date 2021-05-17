Kylie Jenner Models a Skimpy Plunging Bikini in Series of Sexy Snaps

The reality star filed trademarks for "Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner" this month — hinting that her own swimsuit line could be coming soon

Kylie Jenner's living life to the fullest during a tropical getaway with all of her best friends.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 23, has been soaking up every moment of sunshine as she celebrates close friend Yris Palmer's birthday on the island vacation. Jenner, who flew out her group of girlfriends on her private jet, has been sharing some behind-the-scenes glimpses at their festivities, which of course included a moment to model one of her skimpiest bikinis to-date.

Jenner flaunted her curvaceous figure in a series of photos posted on her Instagram feed posing in a revealing $265 ruched bikini by Indonesian designer Isa Boulder. She put on an eye-popping display in the pale pink swimsuit with its plunging neckline and tiny, high-rise string bottoms. A Chanel shell fishnet necklace (featured in Karl Lagerfeld's 2011 cruise collection) gave Jenner's look a tropical touch.

Looking cool and confident, Jenner captioned the photos: "my vibe right now is just living life."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's sisters completely agreed with her sentiment. "Live that life," Jenner's eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian commented.

Sister Khloé Kardashian said, "I've been waiting for this blessing."

Jenner has always been the master of a sexy swimsuit moment, and it appears she's preparing to turn her passion for swimwear into a lucrative business. Earlier this month, the young mogul filed documents with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark "Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner."

According to the filing, the trademark covers all types of swim goods, from bikinis and cover ups to beach bags and sunglasses.