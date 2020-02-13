Kylie Jenner Wears Sexy Curve-Hugging Red Outfit for Valentine's Day Party

Kylie Jenner is feeling the love!

The 22-year-old makeup mogul — who never misses an opportunity to dress on-theme — went all out for a Valentine’s Day bash on Wednesday wearing a form-fitting long-sleeve red top and matching leggings.

The festive set is from an emerging brand called Body by Raven Tracy. And, thanks to the power of the KarJenner family, the cute top, which features the word “Body” printed across the front, is already sold out.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star teamed her look with a massive diamond watch, multiple diamond rings and a heart-shaped Judith Leiber clutch.

“someone said there was a vday party♥️♥️♥️” she captioned a pair of photos on Instagram.

Kylie’s famous sisters showed love in the comment section: “Be mine!!!!” Khloé Kardashian wrote, adding, “Holy wow wow wow.”

Kim Kardashian West simply added three heart emojis, while Kylie’s friend and fellow beauty brand owner Yris Palmer wrote, “Wow 😍❤️❤️”

After seeing Kylie rocking Body by Raven Tracey, the brand’s Instagram account shared the same photo with the caption, “KYLIE IN BODYYYYY! But i have one question… should we restock ??? Yes or no!?”

While it’s unclear who hosted the Valentine’s Day party, the star was seen leaving dinner at Roku Japanese Restaurant in West Hollywood wearing the same red curve-hugging outfit.

Kylie’s Valentine’s Day post comes after she reunited with ex Travis Scott on Sunday at an Oscars party.

The stars, who share 2-year-old daughter Stormi, rode in the same limousine for an Oscars afterparty, alongside Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian.

The reality star shared several videos to her Instagram Story from the ride, showing Khloé, 35, and Kourtney, 40, dancing and fooling around in the limo. Kylie then panned to Scott, 27, who could be seen rolling a joint while decked out in a tan suit. On the video, the reality star wrote, “It be your own family sometimes.”

PEOPLE reported in October that Jenner and Scott had decided to take a break from their relationship after over two years together. Jenner publicly confirmed the news a few days later, tweeting, “Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

But lately, the pair have continued to spend time together as they co-parent their daughter. Most recently, they celebrated Stomi’s birthday as a family with a trip to Disney World and an extravagant party.

“They are very happy,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “It seems too early to say that they are officially back together, though.”

Jenner “doesn’t want the pressure to announce that they are back together until there is more of a commitment from Travis,” the source said, adding that she has “has done very well” without him.

“But they are great together,” the source added. “And of course, it’s best for Stormi to have both parents around as much as possible.”