Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Toned Body in Sexy Pink Bikini Snaps

Kylie Jenner is looking pretty in pink!

On Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, wished her followers goodnight by sharing two Instagram Story videos of herself wearing a sexy bikini. The reality star didn’t show her face in either of the clips, letting her bikini-clad body be the main focus instead.

“K goodnight,” she captioned the first post, in which she showed off her toned stomach in the pink bustier bikini top and matching bottoms. The second clip was captioned “Bet.”

Jenner’s steamy Instagram posts come just days after she spent Thanksgiving with ex Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Jenner and Scott, 28, celebrated the holiday on Thursday in Palm Springs, alongside the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian as well as mom Kris Jenner.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner / Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner / Instagram

“They celebrate all the big holidays together with Stormi. It was the same for Thanksgiving — Travis was invited to Kris’ Palm Springs house,” the source told PEOPLE, adding that while the couple is still taking a break from their relationship, they “seem happy.”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Celebrated Thanksgiving with Stormi: ‘They Get Along,’ Says Source

“Kylie and Travis are good. They get along and seem happy whenever they are together. They are all about making sure Stormi has a happy life,” the source added. “They are not officially back together, but you can tell that they still love each other.”

Sharing a glimpse into her family’s Thanksgiving celebrations last week, the mother of one shared a photo on her Instagram Story, in which she and Kendall sat on either side of their mother. “I hope everyone had a beautiful Thanksgiving,” she captioned the snap.

Image zoom Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner

While in Palm Springs, Stormi’s parents were also spotted together at the Agua Caliente casino — video of which was posted to online fan accounts.

RELATED: Kris Jenner Spends Thanksgiving with Kylie & Kendall as Kourtney & Kim Kardashian Take Japan

In October, PEOPLE confirmed that Jenner and Scott were taking a break after two years of dating, with the reality star publicly confirming the news a few days later.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she said. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”