The orange dress by LoudBrand Studios features drawstring ruching and a mesh asymmetrical neckline

Kylie Jenner Poses in a Sexy Cutout Mini Dress for Scenic Photo Shoot During Her Desert Vacation

Kylie Jenner is bringing the heat to the desert.

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, posted several Instagram photos wearing a LoudBrand Studios orange minidress with drawstring rushing and a cutout mesh neckline that accentuated her hourglass figure and famous curves.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jenner paired the sexy asymmetrical piece with 2000s-inspired Dior sunglasses, Yeezy slides and gold jewelry. She sported a long and sleek ponytail braid and a matte berry-toned lipstick for the glamorous photos, which captured picturesque scenes from her luxurious desert vacation.

“morning spritz,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote alongside one sultry snap holding a wine glass.

Sofia Richie simply left a heart emoji in the comment section, while the reality star's longtime makeup artist Ariel Tejada wrote, “You’re so pretty 😍😍”

Jenner posted a few selfies on her Instagram Story and three photos on her main feed one hour later donning the same LoudBrand Studios design with the caption, “i love it here."

Image zoom

And earlier that day, the star posed for the ‘Gram in a chic Jill Jacobs bodysuit and wrap skirt set, sporting similar Yeezy slides and the same ultra-long braid.

“Wowza 💕” mom Kris Jenner wrote. While sister Kim Kardashian West added, “You’re so beautiful ✨”

Jenner is rocking her signature dark brown hair in the desert photos, after experimenting with a platinum blonde hue last month.

She debuted the striking color on Instagram, posing in a monogrammed Gucci mesh lingerie top, which featured sequins going across the cups and a light pink elastic bottom.

"last night🖤🖤🌙✨," Jenner captioned the photo. She tagged her personal hairstylist Tokyo Stylez (who appeared to use a Beyani wig) to credit her new 'do as well as Tejada for makeup.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner Instagram

"I missed u so much 🙏🏽💕 thankyou for last night. it Felt so good to beat your face again😍😍😍," Tejada teased in the comments.

Hours later, Jenner shared another snap from her lingerie photo shoot, telling her followers that her look was "too good had to do a double take."

In the second shot, Jenner posed with her hands up by her head as she kept her body facing straight-on to the camera. The makeup mogul's sultry look included a bronze smokey eye and a nude lip.

Jenner's followers were quick to comment on her latest look, sharing their excitement that her blonde hair made a comeback.

Normani replied, "what needed to be done," while Paris Hilton dropped a fire emoji.