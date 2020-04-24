Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is continuing to keep a pared-down beauty look while social distancing at home during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, showed off her glowing makeup-free complexion and extensions-free shoulder-length bronde hair in a video clip shared on her Instagram Story. She also looked extra cozy as she snuggled up in avocado-printed Hart + Land pjs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“avocado pajamas all day,” Jenner captioned the short clip.

Jenner often wears extensions or wigs to quickly switch-up her hairstyle and appeared to do so last week when she posted multiple Instagram photos with longer, waist-length hair again.

Although we can’t be 100% sure, it’s likely the star went with clip-in extensions, because only a few days later she was photographed stepping out to visit longtime friend Stassie Karanikolaou with her hair short again.

RELATED PHOTOS: Barefaced Beauties! The Kardashian-Jenner Crew’s Best Makeup-Free Moments

For much of the time during her social distancing, Jenner’s been showing fans her less-is-more approach to beauty by rarely wearing makeup and sporting her natural hair.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

During an Instagram Live with Karanikoloau, Jenner opened up about how staying at home has given her the opportunity to put down the hot tools and focus on getting her hair back to good health.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Goes Makeup Free While Stepping Out to Visit BFF Stassie Karanikolaou

“This is the first time I’ve worn my natural hair,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul said while running her hands through her bob-length hair.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“I’m going on a hair health journey during quarantine,” she continued, explaining that she’s been doing all kinds of hair masks and is using argan oil.

The star has also been taking a break from wearing acrylic nails. “I feel so uncomfortable [about my natural nails] I don’t know how to type on my phone anymore because I usually type with the flats,” Jenner said. “My nails didn’t even need to be taken off, this is just such a good time to take your hair out, nails out, go no lashes, we’re so natural Stass!”