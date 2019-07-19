Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Curves in Sexy Swimsuit Featuring a Topless Torso Print

Kylie Jenner is baring it all — sort of.

The Kylie Skin mogul, 21, sported a rather risqué one-piece swimsuit during her summer vacation in Turks and Caicos, in a series of photos posted to her Instagram feed on Thursday evening.

The provocative Jean Paul Gaultier one-piece (pictured here) features an image of a naked female torso, complete with bare breasts that covered up her own.

One post — which Jenner captioned “Let em wonder,” with a crystal-ball emoji — showed off the suit’s front in the first two images, while the third put its backless portion on display.

Jenner shared two more photo slideshows of herself wearing the newest addition to her sexy vacation suit collection, posing in front of a volleyball net in one and sitting on the sand in another.

“Good vibes only,” she wrote alongside the former set, captioning the latter, “La vida es bella.”

This is only the latest in Jenner’s impressive collection of swimsuits she has donned since jetting off for Turks and Caicos earlier this week on a girls’ trip celebrating Kylie Skin’s summer-body-care-focused launches.

In one earlier photo set, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her curves on a yacht in the Caribbean, wearing a $1,690 vintage baby-blue Chanel string bikini.

She put her assets on display again in two Instagram posts shared late Tuesday night, wearing a tiny black string bikini.

On Wednesday, she flaunted her curves in a bright yellow, cut-out one piece, which was embroidered with “KYLIESKIN x mint swim” on the front — keeping up with the promotion of her summer-focused launches.

She has also left multiple supportive, complimentary comments on posts of her friends who are along for the trip including Sofia Richie and BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou.

“Perfection,” Jenner commented on a photo shared by Richie, 20, showing the model lounging on the sand while wearing a hot-pink string bikini.

She also came to the defense of Karanikolaou, 22, after an Instagram critic left a comment imploring her to take a bikini photo down because the skin near her “private area” looked like it was “rippling.”

“@inkerella_ leave her thick thighs and phat pussy out of this!!!!!!” the reality star clapped back.