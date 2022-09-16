Kylie Jenner Wears Custom Halter Top Made Out of Kylie Lip Kits for 'CR Fashion Book' Cover

Kylie Jenner is wearing her iconic lip kits in more ways than one.

As one of the cover star's for CR Fashion Book Issue 21, which hits newsstands on September 21, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul repped her beauty brand in custom halter top entirely made of lipsticks from her famed lip kits.

Jenner modeled the silver-chained top with low-rise leather bottoms and a statement choker-necklace. She also channeled edgy '90s beauty with a tousled bun featuring face-framing pieces and a supermodel-inspired makeup moment.

"It was so much fun shooting for CR — we ended up staying until 11 P.M. to make sure we got the best shots!" Jenner said of her cover shoot, which was photographed by Alana 0'Herlihy. "I thought the styling was really fun, and my favorite shot has to be the one where I am surrounded by my most memorable wig moments.

CR Fashion Book's latest issue, which is themed "FRONT ROW" explores the metaverse and the bustling world of fashion from the front row to backstage and the future for the designers behind it all. In addition to Jenner, the publication also tapped Gen Z celebrities Lisa Manobal of K-Pop girl group Blackpink and Doja Cat for its cover stars.

Alana O’Herlihy/CR Fashion Book

While sharing a peek into her storyline for the high-anticipated second season of The Kardashians and reminiscing over her growing cosmetics empire (which includes a new makeup collaboration with momager Kris Jenner), the 25-year-old also talked about the closet she's archiving for her daughter Stormi.

"I cannot wait to share my entire archive with my daughter when she is older… hopefully she wears one of my Met dresses to prom," Jenner, who loves a matching moment with her four-year-old, told CR Fashion Book.

While Jenner has plenty of looks to pass down to Stormi (especially as a five-time guest at fashion's biggest night), the mom of two has already checked one Met ball gown off the list.

In 2019, the reality star dressed up her then-20-month-old in a custom replication of her head-to-toe lilac Versace gown, which she wore in honor of that year's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibit.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Stormi's mini confection, which mirrored the mermaid silhouette and feathered hems of her mom's original ensemble, was no small feat despite its tiny size.

"It took 16 hours straight to do the beading on the super-small baby size and three full 14-hour days to apply the feathers by hand," Alejandro Peraza, a stylist and founder of Alejandro Collection, said of the baby couture costume.

"And a whole day to design and add crystals to the baby clutch. Some of the feathers were shipped to me, others we hand-dyed as well to make a perfect feathered confection," she added.