Like Mother, Like Daughter! Kylie Jenner Channels Mom Kris with a Short Pixie Cut

Kylie Jenner looks like the spitting image of her mom Kris Jenner while wearing what appears to be a black pixie cut wig.

Kylie, 21, revealed her new look on her Instagram Story with screenshots of a Facetime conversation with Kris, 62, who was all smiles as the Kylie Cosmetics mogul showed her the hairstyle.

Kylie captioned one of the Facetime screenshots, “obsessed with you @krisjenner.”

Kylie Jenner/Instagrsm

Kris and Kylie have become especially close since the star became a mother herself, when she welcomed daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1.

During an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris told daughters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian all about Kylie Jenner‘s birth experience — and how Kris herself actually helped deliver the baby.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“She did really, really well,” gushes Kris, 62. “She just kept saying: ‘I just don’t feel any pain.’ You’d see these contractions like crazy and she would go: ‘I just am not feeling it.’ I’m like, ‘This is really weird!’ “

Kris says her youngest daughter was “such a trooper.”

“She really was. She was so calm. It was really exciting,” she says, adding: “I delivered the baby! I delivered her. I pulled her out.”

Just a few days after Kylie gave birth and announced her baby girl’s arrival with the world on Instagram and with a video, titled “To Our Daughter”, shared on YouTube, Kris told PEOPLE about how the star was doing.

“She’s amazing. An amazing mom,” she revealed.

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Kris, who became a first-time mom to daughter Kourtney at age 22, later told PEOPLE that she sees glimpses of herself in her youngest child.

“I do see myself in Kylie,” she said. “She hasn’t stopped! And she does remind me of me in that way. I’m so proud of her. I just beam when I watch her.”