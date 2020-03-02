Kylie Jenner Models Sexy Swimwear (and Floor-Length Braid!) During Tropical Vacation

Kylie Jenner left fans in awe as she posed by the pool in the Bahamas with a dramatic braid cascading all the way down to the ground.

While enjoying a relaxing island getaway with 2-year-old daughter Stormi and friends, Jenner, 22, shared her usual slew of sultry swimsuit shots, including one pic with her highlighted hair styled in an ultra-long Rapunzel-like braid.

As she sat next to a pool straddling a diving board, the star modeled a Jean Paul Gaultier one-piece and Nike sneakers as she arched her head back to let the pleats, which appear to be over five feet long, fall down to the floor.

“self control,” Jenner simply captioned the photo.

The next day, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star pulled down her braid and wore her hair styled with a few twists in the front. “what’s meant for me will always be,” she captioned a sultry photo wearing a brown string bikini.

She also donned a black high-waisted bikini earlier in her trip, which she captured on Instagram Stories.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

During her vacay, Jenner couldn’t help but show fans the newest Kylie Skin product drop coming soon: a face SPF.

First, the star posted a picture of the tube on her Instagram Story writing, “shhh new product coming soon 👀.” But shortly after, she did a full product reveal on her Instagram feed with more details.

“introducing your new best friend😩😩😍 my face sunscreen is too good i had to tease. this formula is weightless, invisible, and soo smooth. no white residue. it’s so important to wear face sunscreen everyday and this one is just a dream. details coming soon @kylieskin,” Jenner captioned the post.

The star has yet to confirm then sunscreen’s price or date of launch.

Following the success of her Kylie Cosmetics business, Jenner extended into Kylie Skin in May 2019 with the launch of six everyday products — Foaming Face Wash, Walnut Face Scrub, Vanilla Milk Toner, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum and Eye Cream. She’s since expanded into everything from a body scrub to lip mask.

Just four months ago, Jenner sold a majority stake of her beauty business to Coty for $600 million, which valued her brands at over $1 billion.

“I think the goal is to just keep building Kylie’s existing beauty business into a global powerhouse brand. That’s the vision,” Jenner’s mom and manager Kris Jenner said at the time. “We decided to partner with Coty because they share the same vision as we do in building this into a huge thing. We dream big and this is something we’re so excited about.”