Kylie Jenner Strikes a Pose While Wearing Ex Travis Scott's Newest Nike Sneakers: 'BRB Baby'

Kylie Jenner is continuing her support for ex Travis Scott.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, shared an Instagram photo of herself posing in the yet-to-be-released Nike sneakers designed by Scott, 27, as part of the rapper’s collaboration with the sports brand.

In the picture, Jenner can be seen wearing the highly sought-after shoes, which are set to hit shelves on Feb. 28, as well as a black leather jacket and grey joggers. She accessorized the casual chic look with a pair of sunglasses and a purple Hermès Birkin handbag.

While she didn’t tag Scott — or any of her outfit’s designers — in the social media post, the Kylie Cosmetics founder did caption the shot, “brb baby.”

PEOPLE reported in October that Jenner and Scott — who share 2-year-old daughter Stormi — had decided to take a break from their relationship after over two years together. Jenner publicly confirmed the news a few days later, tweeting, “Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Months after the split, the pair have continued to spend time together as they co-parent their daughter. Most recently, they were spotted heading to an Oscars afterparty with Jenner’s sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian. The two also celebrated Stomi’s birthday as a family with a trip to Disney World and an extravagant party.

“They are very happy,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “It seems too early to say that they are officially back together, though.”

Jenner “doesn’t want the pressure to announce that they are back together until there is more of a commitment from Travis,” the source said, adding that she has “has done very well” without him.

“But they are great together,” the source added. “And of course, it’s best for Stormi to have both parents around as much as possible.”

The exes have also said nothing but kind things about each other in interviews. “I love [Stormi’s] mommy and I always will,” Scott told XXL magazine in December, adding, “The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar published earlier this month, Jenner shared that she still has a “great relationship” with the musician.

“We’re like best friends,” she said. “We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her.”

“We stay connected and coordinated,” she added. “I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”