Kylie Jenner Wears Daring Red and White Lace Gown at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner added another show-stopping look to her personal Paris Fashion Week collection Thursday.

The 25-year-old entrepreneur hit the French capital wearing a daring white lace gown with a thigh-high slit, underlying red satin fabric and mesh cuts on the stomach and thighs.

Jenner accessorized the bold look with a small red purse and nude heels.

Jenner has already served four stunning looks during Paris Fashion Week, which ends on Oct. 04.

For Acne Studios' presentation on Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder wore an angelic white dress with long sleeves and a floor-skimming hemline, which she paired with huge studded hoops and oversize white sunglasses.

In a contrasting move, Jenner later switched to a white mini dress for the Balmain show later that day, pairing her revealing macrame gown with completely clear, nude heels.

Jenner then stepped out in an all-black look consisting of an oversize croc-embossed coat teamed with dark sunglasses, black gloves and a matching black bag. She later posted an Instagram story during dinner to reveal the strapless black gown she had hiding underneath.

On Thursday, Jenner kicked off her day at the Schiaparelli presentation wearing a blue velvet gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline. The true star of her outfit, though, was the heart-shaped choker around her neck. The necklace had an ultra-thick band with a huge anatomically correct heart charm dangling on her chest.

Jenner shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself getting ready for Schiaparelli on TikTok, which included a closer look at her necklace and the Old Hollywood glam style she chose for her hair and makeup. Set to the tune of Beyoncé's "Pure/Honey," Jenner's video also took viewers to the Schiaparelli presentation to get a glimpse of the newest collection.