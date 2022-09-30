Lifestyle Style Kylie Jenner Wears Daring Red and White Lace Gown at Paris Fashion Week Kylie Jenner stood out in an intricate sheer dress that featured strategically placed red satin fabric in Paris, Thursday By Amethyst Tate Amethyst Tate Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 30, 2022 09:27 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: TheRealSPW/MEGA Kylie Jenner added another show-stopping look to her personal Paris Fashion Week collection Thursday. The 25-year-old entrepreneur hit the French capital wearing a daring white lace gown with a thigh-high slit, underlying red satin fabric and mesh cuts on the stomach and thighs. Jenner accessorized the bold look with a small red purse and nude heels. Jenner has already served four stunning looks during Paris Fashion Week, which ends on Oct. 04. For Acne Studios' presentation on Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder wore an angelic white dress with long sleeves and a floor-skimming hemline, which she paired with huge studded hoops and oversize white sunglasses. See All of Kylie Jenner's Dazzling Paris Fashion Week Looks, Including Her Over-the-Top Jewelry Stephane Cardinale/Getty See the Biggest Moments from Paris Fashion Week — and Beyond! In a contrasting move, Jenner later switched to a white mini dress for the Balmain show later that day, pairing her revealing macrame gown with completely clear, nude heels. Jenner then stepped out in an all-black look consisting of an oversize croc-embossed coat teamed with dark sunglasses, black gloves and a matching black bag. She later posted an Instagram story during dinner to reveal the strapless black gown she had hiding underneath. L: Caption . PHOTO: David Fisher/Shutterstock R: Caption . PHOTO: Best Image/BACKGRID On Thursday, Jenner kicked off her day at the Schiaparelli presentation wearing a blue velvet gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline. The true star of her outfit, though, was the heart-shaped choker around her neck. The necklace had an ultra-thick band with a huge anatomically correct heart charm dangling on her chest. Cara Delevingne Celebrates Her Capsule Collection in Daring Blazer During Paris Fashion Week Pierre Suu/GC Images Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. Jenner shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself getting ready for Schiaparelli on TikTok, which included a closer look at her necklace and the Old Hollywood glam style she chose for her hair and makeup. Set to the tune of Beyoncé's "Pure/Honey," Jenner's video also took viewers to the Schiaparelli presentation to get a glimpse of the newest collection.