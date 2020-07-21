Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted at a luxury hotel in Laguna Beach with their daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner Wears Curve-Hugging Dress and Minimal Makeup During Outing with Ex Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner looks cute and comfy on her latest staycation.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, stepped out at a luxury hotel in Laguna Beach wearing a curve-hugging white maxi dress, a blue-and-white striped button-down shirt and Dior high-top sneakers embossed with the brand’s signature logo.

Jenner added a pop of color to her look with a pastel quilted handbag and tied up her shirt at the waist for a more casual vibe. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul ditched her usual full-glam for loose beach waves and a minimal makeup look.

The star was spotted with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott and their 2-year-old daughter Stormi during the outing. The rapper, 28, sported a graphic tee and flannel shirt paired with dark-wash jeans, a ball cap and sneakers as he walked out of the hotel.

The family staycation comes after one month after Jenner and Scott were spotted leaving a Los Angeles restaurant together amid speculation that they’ve rekindled their romance.

However, a source told PEOPLE at the time that the former couple is in no rush to get back into a romantic relationship.

"Kylie and Travis get along. They enjoy hanging out with the same people. And they obviously spend a lot of time together with Stormi," the source said.

"Being co-parents seems to be working out better for them than being in a romantic relationship," the source added.

In October, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had decided to take a break from their relationship after over two years together.

Jenner later publicly confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is a priority.”

Since then, they have continued to co-parent their daughter, celebrating Stormi's 2nd birthday in February together with a trip to Disney World as well as an extravagant party.

A source told PEOPLE in early March that "things are great" between the pair, and aren't "labeling their relationship."

“They are very happy. Kylie still isn’t labeling their relationship. It seems they aren’t seeing other people, though," the insider said.

And in honor of Scott’s 28th birthday in April, Jenner also shared a loving tribute, calling him “daddy of the year.”

"DADA 🤍 happy birthday to daddy of the year!" Jenner captioned the sweet post, which included photos and videos of the daddy-daughter duo. "I'm slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy's girl. 😫 but whatever. we went half on greatness!"