Kylie Jenner Wears Controversial Noose-Like Givenchy Necklace While Out in Paris 

The necklace first sparked backlash after debuting in Givenchy's Spring/Summer collection in October 2021

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 23, 2023 06:09 PM
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Kylie Jenner is seen coming out of a restaurant on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)
Photo: Pierre Suu/GC

Kylie Jenner has found herself in the midst of fashion-fueled controversy.

On Monday the makeup mogul was spotted in Paris, where she's visiting the city for Fashion Week, wearing a controversial noose-shaped necklace from Givenchy.

The Kardashians star paired the jewelry with an electric blue dress and sparkly pink boots, also by Givenchy.

Kylie, 25, shared pictures of her outfit on Instagram, posing with her back turned away from the camera in the first two photos, therefore blocking a full view of the necklace. However, the third snapshot shows the accessory in its entirety.

Reps for Kylie have not responded to PEOPLE's request for a comment.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: <a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> is seen coming out of a restaurant on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)
Pierre Suu/GC

The open-collar necklace debuted in Givenchy's Spring/Summer 2022 collection in October 2021 and instantly faced criticism for its harmful allusions.

When the piece first went down the runway, fashion site Diet Prada shared an Instagram post pointing out the similarities between the Givenchy piece and Burberry's 2019 "noose hoodie," which was designed with rope-like drawstrings.

"Really makes you wonder how no one noticed, but alas… history repeats itself," the account wrote under a side-by-side photo of the two items.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 03: A model walks the runway during the Givenchy Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on October 3, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Kylie also found herself caught up in the Balenciaga controversy late last year. In November, a TikTok user posted a video alleging that Kris Jenner prompted Kylie and Kim Kardashian to upload "good photos" of their children to Instagram as a distraction amidst Balenciaga's campaign scandal, which depicted young kids holding BDSM-like teddy bear handbags.

Kylie's Instagram carousel shared Nov. 28 includes holiday photos of her carrying her baby boy, Aire, and walking alongside her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, both of whom she shares with Travis Scott. Another shows Jenner playing in the grass with her son.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">kylie jenner</a> comment on instagram
kylie jenner/instagram

After seeing the video, Kylie shut down the accusations, commenting on the video: "Uh whyyyyyy would i post my child to cover up for balenciaga ?" adding, "This is why i don't do this. always something to say."

Kim also condemned the brand's campaigning in a thread of tweets, sharing that she was "shaken by the disturbing images" as a mother of four (she shares daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West) and has since been re-evaluating her relationship with the brand.

