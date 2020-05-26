Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The star has been keeping her Instagram feed filled with high-fashion snaps as she social distances amid the coronavirus pandemic

Kylie Jenner Gets Dressed Up in a Pair of Rare $4,000 Designer Jeans in Sexy New Instagram Post

Social distancing hasn't stopped Kylie Jenner from pulling out some of the most expensive pieces in her enviable designer wardrobe.

Since she's been self-isolating at her new $36.5 million estate in the exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood, Holmby Hills, Jenner, 22, hasn't held back from getting all dressed up and modeling designer ensembles from Chanel, Dior and more. But one of her latest (and most revealing) looks could be one of her most expensive ones yet.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared a seductive photo that she simply captioned with a black heart emoji. In the pic, Jenner modeled a plunging Alyx Studio buckled bikini top (which costs $495 and comes with bikini bottoms) and a rare pair of bright orange Chrome Hearts x Off-White Art Basel 2018 jeans, which have been resold for $4,000. To top it all off, she also popped on massive diamond studs. (The Instagram fan account, @kyliejennersoutfit, credits the earrings from jewelry brand Harry Kotlar.)

This past weekend, Jenner revealed that her Friday night plans, like most of her fans, did not involve going anywhere due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Nonetheless, Jenner put on a chic outfit for her night in and snapped a series of photos while still sitting in a car.

"Got all dressed last night with nowhere to go," Jenner wrote, wearing a black bustier top, lightwash jeans and oversize sunglasses.

"I hope everyone is staying busy & safe," she said, adding a blue butterfly emoji to match her necklace.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians has also admitted that even while she's working from home through video conference calls, she likes to get dressed up.