Kylie Jenner Hits Paris in Daring Bondage-Style Black Dress While in Town for Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner is no shy dresser.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling took a walk on the wild side when she stepped out for dinner Tuesday in Paris wearing an all-black cleavage-boosting, bondage-style ensemble complete with cutouts and restraints, with a mid-slit skirt.

She accessorized with pointy boots, sheer black gloves and a chic purse. Jenner's long hair was draped over one eye, and she rocked a red lip.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul and reality star, 25, has been causing a stir during her time in the City of Light, which she is visiting for Fashion Week.

On Monday, Jenner was spotted in Paris wearing a controversial noose-shaped necklace from Givenchy.

The Kardashians star paired the jewelry with an electric-blue dress and sparkly pink boots, also by Givenchy.

Jenner shared pictures of her outfit on Instagram, posing with her back turned away from the camera in the first two photos, therefore blocking a full view of the necklace. However, the third snapshot showed the accessory in its entirety.

The open-collar necklace debuted in Givenchy's Spring/Summer 2022 collection in October 2021, and instantly faced criticism for its harmful allusions.

Reps for Jenner have not responded to PEOPLE's request for a comment.

On Sunday, Jenner wore a life-size — and lifelike — lion's head gown gifted to her for sitting in the front row of the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week. Inside, Irina Shayk hit the runway in a strikingly similar one-sleeved black gown that was asymmetrical on top, showing off a bare shoulder.

On Monday, Jenner thanked Schiaparelli designer and creative director Daniel Roseberry for the unique fashion experience.

"BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. thank you @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli for such a special morning," she wrote. "Wow i loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. beautiful beautiful."

According to the notes from the show, Roseberry drew on Dante's Inferno as inspiration to create Jenner's gown, reported CNN.