Kylie Jenner Hits Paris in Daring Bondage-Style Black Dress While in Town for Fashion Week

Jenner stepped out Tuesday in her third headline-making fashion inspiration ensemble in as many days during Paris Fashion Week

By
Published on January 25, 2023 09:55 AM
kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner. Photo: TheRealSPW/MEGA

Kylie Jenner is no shy dresser.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling took a walk on the wild side when she stepped out for dinner Tuesday in Paris wearing an all-black cleavage-boosting, bondage-style ensemble complete with cutouts and restraints, with a mid-slit skirt.

She accessorized with pointy boots, sheer black gloves and a chic purse. Jenner's long hair was draped over one eye, and she rocked a red lip.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul and reality star, 25, has been causing a stir during her time in the City of Light, which she is visiting for Fashion Week.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">kylie jenner</a>
Kylie Jenner. TheRealSPW/MEGA

RELATED GALLERY: Kylie Jenner's Best Fashion Moments of All Time

On Monday, Jenner was spotted in Paris wearing a controversial noose-shaped necklace from Givenchy.

The Kardashians star paired the jewelry with an electric-blue dress and sparkly pink boots, also by Givenchy.

Jenner shared pictures of her outfit on Instagram, posing with her back turned away from the camera in the first two photos, therefore blocking a full view of the necklace. However, the third snapshot showed the accessory in its entirety.

The open-collar necklace debuted in Givenchy's Spring/Summer 2022 collection in October 2021, and instantly faced criticism for its harmful allusions.

Reps for Jenner have not responded to PEOPLE's request for a comment.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France
Kylie Jenner. Jacopo Raule/Getty

On Sunday, Jenner wore a life-size — and lifelike — lion's head gown gifted to her for sitting in the front row of the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week. Inside, Irina Shayk hit the runway in a strikingly similar one-sleeved black gown that was asymmetrical on top, showing off a bare shoulder.

On Monday, Jenner thanked Schiaparelli designer and creative director Daniel Roseberry for the unique fashion experience.

"BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. thank you @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli for such a special morning," she wrote. "Wow i loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. beautiful beautiful."

According to the notes from the show, Roseberry drew on Dante's Inferno as inspiration to create Jenner's gown, reported CNN.

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner Steps Out in Dramatic Lion's Head Gown at Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner Best Fashion Moments
Kylie Jenner's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Schiaparelli : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023
Irina Shayk Defends Controversial Animal-Head Dresses in New Schiaparelli Couture Collection
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Kylie Jenner is seen coming out of a restaurant on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)
Kylie Jenner Wears Controversial Noose-Like Givenchy Necklace While Out in Paris 
Schiaparelli : Outside Arrivals - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023
Doja Cat Covered Her Body in 30,000 Swarovski Crystals for Fashion Week: 'Magical, Mesmerizing Masterpiece'
Christian Dior : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
jenna ortega
Jenna Ortega Wows Paris Fashion Week in a Backless Hooded Saint Laurent Gown — See the Daring Look
reese witherspoon
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week
Doja Cat Iconic Looks
Doja Cat's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Kendall Jenner Wears Sheer Dress
Kendall Jenner Wears Curve-Hugging Sheer Dress at Lori Harvey's Birthday Party — See Her Daring Look!
storm reid
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Brings Back Her Favorite Beauty Look for a Night Out: Bleached Brows
naked dresses tout
The Sheerest, Sexiest and Most Straight-Up 'Naked' Dresses to Ever Hit the Red Carpet
kylie jenner paris fw 2022
See All of Kylie Jenner's Dazzling Paris Fashion Week Looks, Including Her Over-the-Top Jewelry
Kylie and Kris Jenner wear matching pjs for holidays
Kylie Jenner and Mom Kris Have a Twinning Moment in Matching Plaid SKIMS Pajamas: 'Christmas Queen'