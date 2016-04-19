Kylie Jenner Wears a Tee With an Extreme Close-Up of Her Face, Because Sure

It’s official: Kylie Jenner loves herself like Kanye loves Kanye. How do we know that, you ask? Well, mostly because she commissioned mural of herself in her green wig on a wall in her home. But also because now, just as her self-enthused brother-in-law has done in the past, Kylie is now wearing clothes emblazoned with her own face — plumped lips and all.

After a jam-packed Coachella weekend filled with non-swimmable bathing suits and peach and rainbow wigs that we’ve never seen before, the star got comfy in a braid (rainbow hair still in-tact), no makeup, a beanie, and to top it off, an oversized t-shirt with a huge picture of her face — all of which she shared with the world on Instagram. But it’s not a typical glamour shot that we’d expect to see her flaunting. Instead, it’s the semi-unflattering close-up photo of her face that’s been circling the internet, complete with her eyes closed and her lips very refreshed.

However, while we’re focused on her baggy tees, it seems like everyone else is loving her super-sexy style — so much so that she’s following in her sister Kendall’s footsteps by being recognized by Victoria’s Secret. The brand is celebrating all of her scandalous outfits by awarding her with a “Sexiest Style Risk Taker” trophy, which she of course displayed on Snapchat.

