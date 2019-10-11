Kiss and tell?

Kylie Jenner gave a 17-minute tour of her Kylie Cosmetics office space, wearing a double-C print minidress accessorized with an oversized, sparkling necklace in the shape of her dripping-lips Kylie Cosmetics logo.

Fans may recognize the jewelry as a piece given to Jenner by her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, who gifted her the lavish piece of jewelry during a trip to Italy in August. At the time, Jenner, who was celebrating her 22nd birthday, posted a shot of the necklace, which appears to be encrusted in pink and white diamonds, with the caption “OMG.”

Though it’s unclear when the office tour video was filmed, Jenner publicly confirmed her split with the rapper on Oct. 3, tweeting, “Travis and I are on great terms … Our main focus right now is [20-month-old daughter] Stormi,” she wrote. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

PEOPLE confirmed on Oct. 1 that Jenner and Scott, 28, are “taking some time but not done” with their relationship after over two years together, while a second said, “She still has trust issues with Travis. He hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs … Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants.”

She’s staying busy in the meantime, though. During the tour, tthe Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her glam room – and in doing so, revealed her longtime glam squad member Ariel Tejada takes three-and-a-half hours to do her makeup.

“I spend literally all day in here when I get my makeup done because Ariel takes three-and-a-half hours to do my makeup,” Jenner, 22, said in the video posted to her YouTube channel on Thursday. “So I am sitting in these chairs forever.”

With plush cushioning, an adjustable foot peg and a silver chrome footrest, the pale pink salon chair she’s referring to looks like the perfect place to spend a morning.

The minimalist glam room also has spacious countertops, a salon shampoo bowl that Kylie says she uses “all the time” and a pink bottle of 1942 Don Julio tequila (which KarJenner fans will remember from Kylie’s “Drunk Get Ready with Me” YouTube video featuring sister Khloé, 35, in August).

“When I’m here, I love to get ready with my sisters if we’re doing a collab shoot…We’ll both be in here at the same time,” she said. “I wanted a comfortable space for everyone to stay.”

Longtime Kylie fans won’t be shocked by the fact that it takes nearly half a day for the star to primp – last year, Tejada (who frequently appears on Jenner’s Snapchat and Instagram Stories) admitted that the look he created for the 2018 Met Gala alongside hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons took three and a half hours. “Sometimes the most natural looks take the longest,” he said.

“It’s not like we’re doing makeup for three hours straight,” Tejada explained. “We’re laughing, we’re eating, we’re having a good time and just enjoying the process. That’s a ritual for us. We like to keep the energy centered and focused.”