Kylie Jenner Is Getting Slammed by Fans Over Kylie Skin Face Scrub Before It Even Launches

Kylie Jenner‘s new brand, Kylie Skin, is getting backlash from fans before it’s even officially launched.

One product in the collection, the Walnut Face Scrub, uses crushed walnut as a physical exfoliant, which many fans claim is too abrasive on the skin and can cause more harm than good.

“Kinda shocked Kylie’s scrub is a walnut scrub. That sounds so 2013 right? Lmao I don’t mean it in a bad way but aren’t those types of scrubs too abrasive for the skin? Don’t they cause like tiny scratches? I feel like I don’t see them anymore,” beauty influencer Kathleen Fuentes tweeted.

Many other fans chimed in and agreed with Fuentes’ sentiment. “I was talking to a girl in my psychology class who is a licensed esthetician and she was SHOCKED. She’s like ‘A manual exfoliant? In 2019?? Sis. Everyone’s using chemical exfoliants! Like what is she thinking??'” someone replied.

Another person tweeted: “Soooo bad for the skin. Please check out @LaBeautyologist !!! NO scrubs, y’all.” Someone else said: “I gave up on physical/ scrub exfoliant a long time ago. Acid exfoliators are so much better and they’re not abrasive. There are acid lip exfoliators in the market but they’re mostly Asian products.”

According to N.Y.C. dermatologist and The Beauty of Dirty Skin author, Dr. Whitney Bowe, walnut face scrubs won’t irritate skin in theory if they’re “ground into a fine powder and tested on skin in a clinical trial,” but in general, she does not recommend physical exfoliators to her patients.

“Nuts or nut shells can create micro-tears in the skin, damaging the delicate barrier and triggering inflammation which can exacerbate skin conditions like acne, eczema, rosacea or even lead to premature aging,” Dr. Bowe says. “One of the biggest skincare mistakes people make is to over-scrub or over-exfoliate their skin.”

Instead, she recommends chemical exfoliation, which use ingredients like alpha hydroxy acid (AHAs) or beta hydroxy acid (BHAs) to dissolve away the dead layer of skin. “It’s more gentle and controlled exfoliation, especially if you have sensitive skin. Physical scrubs are more prone to error, like people pushing too hard which causes them to overdo it.”

However, Jenner claims her Walnut Face Scrub is her secret to a fresh, glowing complexion and on the Kylie Skin Instagram page, she says the walnut powder is ground to a “fine” texture for gentle exfoliation. But details about clinical trials and testing have yet to be released to customers.

“It’s really gentle. It is gentle enough to use every day. I recommend two or three times a week. That’s how much I use it. Some walnut scrubs are kind of harsh on the skin. This isn’t too abrasive.” she said. “It really leaves my face feeling super baby soft.”