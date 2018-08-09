Kylie Jenner Is Currently Editing a Vlog About Her 'Whole Lip Filler Journey'

Getty (3)

Kylie Jenner plans to open up to the world about her “whole lip filler journey.”

The 20-year-old star, who famously admitted she had lip fillers in 2015, just revealed in July that she had hers dissolved. “I got rid of all my filler,” Jenner wrote on Twitter with two flushed face emojis and one smiley face emoji after one fan tweeted that she looked like “old Kylie” in a photo.

Now, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is taking fans behind-the-scenes of her transformation in an upcoming vlog.

On Twitter, one fan asked Jenner, “When’s the vlog coming!” She replied, “The vlog is just a whole mess & I’ve been the busiest I’ve everrrr been. I’m editing myself. It’s about my whole lip filler journey. I hope it comes out soon.”

The vlog is just a whole mess & I’ve been the busiest I’ve everrrr been. I’m editing myself. It’s about my whole lip filler journey. I hope it comes out soon. https://t.co/nCr0pU8fND — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) August 9, 2018

In May 2015, Jenner admitted that she enhanced her lips with temporary fillers after spending years overlining her mouth.

And years later, in September 2017, the mother of one revealed she got fuller lips after a boy assumed she’d be a bad kisser because of her naturally thin lips.

“I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’ But I took that really hard,” Jenner shared during an episode of her E! spin-off series, Life of Kylie.

“Just when a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me. I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then finally I was like this lip liner isn’t doing it. [I] ended up getting my lips done,” she added.