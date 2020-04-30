The beauty mogul won't let any haters stop her from experimenting with a daring hairstyle

If there's one star who's defined herself as being a true hair color chameleon, it's Kylie Jenner.

Whether she's wearing a hot pink wig, dyeing her hair blue (for sister Kim Kardashian West's wedding, no less!) or just staying all natural, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul never fails to make a statement when it comes to her mane. And while Jenner has been "going on a hair health journey" for most of the time she's been social distancing amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, she couldn't help but pop in some extensions and experiment with a daring new look she's never tried before: two-tone color.

While hanging out with best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, 22, and 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster at her new $36.5 million Los Angeles estate, Jenner, 22, added some golden blonde extensions to her already-lightened bronde hair. But instead of blending the bright blonde color throughout her hair, the star boldly placed the extensions right at the front of her face so a clear line of demarcation between the two hues was visible.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore her hair in a center-parted low ponytail and showed off her new look on her Instagram Story while spending the night drinking tequila and having a lot of laughs with Karanikolaou.

Jenner's new look comes shortly after she clapped back at a Instagram commenter who critiqued the way she blended in her extensions.

In the video posted on Monday of herself carrying Stormi, Jenner’s hair extensions appear to be a lighter color than her roots. The user called the star out for her two-toned locks, commenting, “Kylie honey, you need some blending on that hair.”

But Jenner quickly quipped back saying, "i know bitch it’s been a long day."