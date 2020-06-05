Kylie Jenner Tops Forbes' Highest Paid Celebrity List Days After It Debunked Her Billionaire Status

According to Forbes annual list of highest-paid celebrities, the makeup mogul made $590 million over the past year

Kylie Jenner has been named the highest-paid celebrity on Forbes annual list of the world's top earning stars — but the finance magazine says that the makeup mogul is not a billionaire, as it previously declared.

Forbes reported that Jenner made $590 million over the past year.

Last week, the outlet published an explosive report debunking Jenner's previously assumed billionaire status.

"What am i even waking up to," Jenner tweeted in response to the article, which was titled "Inside Kylie Jenner's Web of Lies — And Why She's No Longer a Billionaire."

"i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star added.

"'even creating tax returns that were likely forged' that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading," she added in another tweet, and in another, "i am blessed beyond my years, i have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and i’m doing perfectly fine."

Jenner's attorney Michael Kump told PEOPLE in a statement that he could confirm the report was "filled with outright lies."

"Forbes’ accusation that Kylie and her accountants 'forged tax returns' is unequivocally false and we are demanding that Forbes immediately and publicly retract that and other statements. It is sad that, of all things, Forbes has devoted three reporters to investigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis on Kylie’s net worth," Kump's statement said. "We would not expect that from a supermarket tabloid, much less from Forbes."

Forbes chief communications officer Matt Hutchison said in a responding statement, "Today’s extensively-reported investigation was triggered by newly-filed documents that revealed glaring discrepancies between information privately supplied to journalists and information publicly supplied to shareholders. Our reporters spotted the inaccuracies and spent months uncovering the facts. We encourage the attorney to re-read the article."

Jenner sold a 51 percent stake in her beauty business to publicly traded company Coty in November 2019. On Wednesday, the beauty conglomerate announced that incoming Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin CEO Christoph Honnefelder was stepping down from his position at the company "for personal reasons" after never actually filling the role.

"Coty announced a number of changes that will allow the company to focus on its core Prestige and Mass Beauty businesses, including renewed investment in the e-commerce development of the Prestige Beauty franchise," Coty said in a statement. "As part of this effort, we are building a strong foundation to support our strategic partnership with Kylie Jenner."

Simona Cattaneo, President Luxury Brands, will be overseeing the expansion of the Kylie Beauty business, Coty said on Wednesday's investor call, PEOPLE previously reported.