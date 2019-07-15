Kylie Jenner Flaunts Curves in an Sexy $1,690 Chanel Bikini – Just Like Sister Kim Kardashian!

Kylie Jenner took a cue from Kim Kardashian West in her latest series of sexy bikini pics.

The 21-year-old beauty mogul showed off her curves on a yacht in the Caribbean during her Kylie Skin girls’ vacation wearing a teeny tiny Chanel bikini — similar to the one worn by Kardashian West, 38, in her iconic NSFW selfie.

Jenner leaned against the bow of the boat and posed with her long strands flowing in her face as she modeled the 1994 vintage baby blue Chanel string bikini (which retails for $1,690!) from Treasures of N.Y.C. and gold chain belt around her waist. “beach you to it 🌊,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned one photo by friend and photographer Amber Asaly.

In another photo shot from below her feet, Jenner leans back even further to fully bask in the sun. “a ray of f—ing sunshine,” she wrote.

RELATED PHOTOS: Your Comprehensive Guide to Swimsuits the Kardashian-Jenners Have Worn Over the Years

Nearly one year ago, Jenner’s older sister sported a similar, even tinier vintage Chanel two-piece that had the internet going wild.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian West posted a headless selfie as she straddled her legs open wearing the bikini that looked like itty bitty nipple covers with the double “C” logo connected to a string and teeny string bikini bottoms.

The risqué swimsuit got so much attention, it later become available for rent thanks to Los Angeles-based designer vintage store EL CYĆER in April 2019.

The reality star’s ultra-revealing micro bikini, which was first modeled by Stella Tenant in the late Karl Lagerfeld’s 1996 Chanel runway show, can be borrowed by those living in L.A. for a 72 hour rental. It’s available for just a fraction of the original price, but shoppers need to inquire on EL CYĆER’s website to get more specific details about the rental’s cost.