Kylie Jenner Says This Pine Candle That Smells Like Christmas Is ‘Everything’ — and It Starts at $10 on Amazon

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty , Amazon

Kylie Jenner just revealed her favorite candle for the holidays, and she swears it’ll “make your house smell like Christmas.”

In a new YouTube video, the reality star shows off her Christmas decorations, which may be more affordable than we think — Jenner says she got most of her haul at (surprise!) Target. And we know one item for sure is in our budget: Amongst her huge Christmas tree and several life-sized Santas, Jenner also highlighted the Thymes Frasier Fir Candle, which you can snag on Amazon for just $30.

“These candles, by the way, are everything,” Jenner says. And she’s not the only one in the Kar-Jenner fam that has expressed their love for the pine-scented candle: Kourtney Kardashian recently included it in Poosh’s holiday gift guide.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Thymes Frasier Fir Reed Diffuser, $49.99; amazon.com; Thymes Frasier Fir, 6.5 oz, $30; amazon.com; Thymes Frasier Fir Poured Candle Tin, $19.50; amazon.com

You can shop the exact 6.5-oz candle that Kylie and Kourtney have in their homes, plus tons more home essentials with the same scent — Thymes also has reed diffusers, hand soap, lotion, and air fresheners. Plus, you can grab the candle in a variety of sizes; the travel tin version is on sale for $10 right now.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Frasier Fir Poured Candle, Travel Tin, $10 (orig. $19); amazon.com; Thymes Frasier Fir Gilded Collection Tea Light Refill, $12; amazon.com; Thymes Frasier Fir Votive Candle 3 Pack Refill, $17; amazon.com

If you are eyeing any of Thymes’s Frasier Fir products, you’ll want to move quickly: A select few are starting to go out of stock. While you can still purchase any products that are temporarily out of stock, they might not make it to your door in time for Christmas.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Thymes Frasier Fir Home Fragrance Mist, $19; amazon.com; Thymes Frasier Fir Sink Set with Ceramic Caddy, $36.95; amazon.com

Whether you love the scent of pine or know someone who does, the Thymes Frasier Fir Candle is a festive and affordable addition to any home this season.