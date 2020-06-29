Kylie Jenner Shares Throwback Bikini Video as Inspiration to Start 'Cutting Off Quarantine Pounds'

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showcased her body in an old mirror selfie clip from six months ago

Kylie Jenner's ready to get back on the gym grind after revealing she gained a few pounds while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

To inspire herself to do some workouts, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, looked back at a throwback bikini photo she took wearing a skimpy string python bikini from Frankies back in January before the pandemic began. She shared the video on her Instagram Story and jokingly captioned it saying, "ok cutting off these quarantine pounds starting tomorrow 😅😅😍."

Jenner is still flaunting her bikini bod while hunkering down at her newly purchased $36.5 million dollar estate in the exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood Holmby Hills.

As she made herself at home in her new mansion, Jenner threw herself a sexy poolside photo shoot while she spent the day soaking up the sun in her expansive backyard. In a series of revealing photos, the star posed in a plunging rainbow bikini top, string bikini thong bottoms and rectangular ’90s-inspired sunglasses.

In one shot, Jenner even turned her back to face the camera and revealed her entire butt which could be seen from her thong bikini bottoms.

“taco tuesday,” she captioned the sexy photos.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also shared a sensual video from her backyard as she sprayed herself with the Kylie Skin SPF 30 Body Oil while Mary J. Blige‘s “Be Without You” playing in the background.