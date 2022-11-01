Kylie Jenner Joins Hailey Bieber for Halloween-Themed Episode of 'Who's In My Bathroom?'

Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner channel their inner witch in the season 3 premiere of Bieber's YouTube series, Who's In My Bathroom?

"In life, there are bitches, there are snitches but there's nothing as good as witches," Bieber says as she introduces the episode, her skin painted green to match her all-black witch costume.

The longtime friends kick off the episode with a shot of Kendall Jenner's 818 tequila before diving into a Halloween-themed conversation, fit with Halloween-themed cocktails.

Jenner shares that her favorite costumes from childhood, as chosen by her mom, Kris Jenner, include Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz, a Teletubby, and — fittingly! — a witch.

As for her favorite costume as an adult, both she and Bieber agree that her 2016 Christina Aguilera look was her most iconic. It even scored her an invitation to the singer's birthday party that year, Jenner reveals. "Not her calling me saying, 'I loved your costume and you need to come to my birthday party,'" Jenner said.

Bieber segues into a conversation about how Halloween has changed for Jenner since she's been a mom. Jenner, who welcomed her second child with Travis Scott, a son, in February, said that Halloween is "more fun now," because she gets to "live through" her kids.

"All I wanna do is trick-or-treat with my kids," Jenner shares. "It's all about them now, whereas before it was all about me."

Since becoming a mother, her relationship with social media has also evolved, Jenner reveals. "Definitely when I got pregnant and started having kids, I think I just have a different relationship with social media, and I think my priorities are just in a different place," she tells Bieber. "And I really have real, life s–t to do now."

"Before, when I was on social media, I dedicated my whole life to that," Jenner said. "I just can't do that anymore."

She added: "I think that I have, probably, the toughest skin on the planet" as she elaborated on the intense scrutiny she faces for everything she does post — and even what she doesn't.

The friends spend the last few minutes of the episode undergoing a series of obstacles and challenges, including eating a donut with no hands and attempting to throw a ping pong ball into a mini-cauldron. Of course, the duo take another shot of 818 tequila in between challenges.

Bieber defeats the Kylie Cosmetics founder, posting a caption-less photo of her, painted green and dressed as a witch, in the bathtub as her prize. The post, the girls agreed, "can never be deleted."

Jenner and Bieber make a dynamic duo as they kick off the third season of the Rhode founder's celebrated YouTube series. The fun-filled episode sees a new, more authentic side of Jenner, who admits during her conversation with Bieber that she made the decision to show less of her personality and personal life on social media, after previously being very open. The Halloween-themed episode provides a rare glimpse into the pair's real-life friendship, and parts of Jenner's now-unseen life.

"We had so much fun filming this new season and are excited to share it with our audience," Bieber said of the upcoming season in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "It's been an incredible journey to this point, and a privilege to connect with our viewers along the way."

The upcoming season of Who's In My Bathroom? will see Bieber chat to even more exciting guests, including Jenner's sister, Kim Kardashian, Meghan Trainor, Quavo and Ashley Graham.