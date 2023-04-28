Kylie Jenner Tells Family They Need to Address 'Beauty Standards' in New 'Kardashians' Trailer

Kylie Jenner may be rethinking "the beauty standards" her family may contribute to in a bombshell season three trailer for The Kardashians.

Hulu shared the highly-anticipated teaser on YouTube on April 27. The family's ups and downs are showcased on-screen, including Jenner, 25, revealing her thoughts about the perceived standard of beauty and how her family may have played a role in it.

"All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we're setting," the beauty mogul said. "I don't want my daughter to do the things I did."

Jenner is the mother to Stormi Webster, 5, whom she shares with Travis Scott.

Jenner also told a friend: "I wished I never touched anything to begin with."

Although the preview did not dive deeper into any specifics Jenner may have been referring to, the entrepreneur has previously admitted to enlarging her lips.

"I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done," she revealed in an interview for HommeGirls Volume 9 in April. "I don't regret it. But I always thought I was cute."

Kylie Jenner. Jacopo Raule/Getty

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also added how becoming a mother has made her reconsider the effects of beauty expectations and societal standards in that same interview.

"[Stormi]'s perfect the way that she is... I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me," she said. "I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Kardashians premieres May 25 on Hulu.