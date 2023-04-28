Kylie Jenner Tells Family They Need to Address 'Beauty Standards' in New 'Kardashians' Trailer

“I don’t want my daughter to do the things I did,” Jenner said

By Angela Wilson
Published on April 28, 2023 12:12 AM
Kylie Jenner attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kylie Jenner at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kylie Jenner may be rethinking "the beauty standards" her family may contribute to in a bombshell season three trailer for The Kardashians.

Hulu shared the highly-anticipated teaser on YouTube on April 27. The family's ups and downs are showcased on-screen, including Jenner, 25, revealing her thoughts about the perceived standard of beauty and how her family may have played a role in it.

"All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we're setting," the beauty mogul said. "I don't want my daughter to do the things I did."

Jenner is the mother to Stormi Webster, 5, whom she shares with Travis Scott.

Jenner also told a friend: "I wished I never touched anything to begin with."

Although the preview did not dive deeper into any specifics Jenner may have been referring to, the entrepreneur has previously admitted to enlarging her lips.

"I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done," she revealed in an interview for HommeGirls Volume 9 in April. "I don't regret it. But I always thought I was cute."

Kylie Jenner attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France
Kylie Jenner. Jacopo Raule/Getty

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also added how becoming a mother has made her reconsider the effects of beauty expectations and societal standards in that same interview.

"[Stormi]'s perfect the way that she is... I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me," she said. "I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."

The Kardashians premieres May 25 on Hulu.

