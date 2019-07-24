Kylie Jenner Teases New Stormi Kids Merch on Instagram: 'Who's Ready?'

Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi is only 17 months old — but it looks she could soon have her own merchandise line.

On Wednesday, Jenner shared a cryptic post to her Instagram Story, asking her followers, “Who’s ready for Stormi merch?”

The reality star, 21, wrote the caption alongside a photo of a blue tie-dye sweatshirt featuring the words “Stormi World” — a reference to Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott‘s album Astroworld and their daughter’s epic “Stormi World” birthday party earlier this year.

The sweatshirt also featured a graphic of a storm cloud complete with a lighting bolt, raindrops and a sun.

It’s unclear if new Stormi children’s merchandise is actually in the works, but it wouldn’t be the first.

According to Billboard, Scott, 28, released custom “Stormi World” beanies and tie-dye sweatshirts in honor of his daughter’s first birthday in February. The clothing items read “It’s my birthday and I can fly if I want to.”

Image zoom Inset: Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram. Inset: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Image zoom Kylie Jenner with Stormi Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

Stormi’s cousin Dream, Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, was also seen rocking a Stormi-themed t-shirt in a sweet photo shared earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Jenner already has her hands full with her current business ventures. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently launched her newest beauty brand Kylie Skin following the success of her near-billion dollar business Kylie Cosmetics.

On Monday, Jenner shared a series of videos to her Instagram Story that showed her encouraging Stormi to point out various letters, numbers, colors and shapes. “My smart baby,” the reality star wrote alongside one of the clips.

“Where’s the O?” Jenner asked Stormi in one video, as she adorably repeated, “O!” before grabbing the corresponding shape from a set of letters and holding it up — and then did the same for the letter “A.”

Next, Stormi continued her mama’s counting sequence, reciting, “3 … 4” after Jenner started with 1 and 2, and even handed the Kylie Cosmetics mogul a small red heart shape when she requested it.

“What color is this?” Jenner then asked, holding up a purple X — and Stormi can instantly be heard replying softly in her adorable voice, “Purple.”