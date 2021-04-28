Kylie Jenner Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie to Tease the Launch of New Kylie Skin Product

The beauty mogul's radiant complexion is likely thanks to a brand new Kylie Skin product coming very soon

If there's one thing Kylie Jenner loves, it's her full face of glam. But from time to time, the beauty mogul pares down her look and on Tuesday, she embraced her barefaced complexion on Instagram.

Jenner, 23, cozied up in her bed to film a selfie video that showed off her fresh face. Then she shot another mirror selfie video from her bathroom to give fans a glimpse at her cascading brunette hair and radiant skin.

"Okay so I feel like I haven't come on here and talked to you guys in a really long time. So number one, I miss you guys," Jenner said in another video she shared on her Instagram Story.

She went on to reveal that she's been working hard developing a brand new launch for Kylie Skin.

"Number two, I really wanted to announce that I have a new Kylie Skin product coming out next month that I'm really excited about," Jenner said. "So I cannot wait to finally announce. I cannot wait for you guys to have this product in your hands. I'm just excited so shoutout to you guys. Shoutout to Kylie Skin. Stay tuned for the reveal soon."

Over the past few weeks, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared multiple selfies on social media without any face filters — and began encouraging her followers to start doing the same.

"no filter. happy Monday," Jenner wrote on one Instagram post. She added, "We gotta get back to the no filter life."

At the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in spring 2020, the star embraced the makeup-free life and often shared photos of herself without hair extensions in. During an Instagram Live she told her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou that she wanted to focus on hair health while in lockdown.