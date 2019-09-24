Kylie Jenner is expanding her empire.

The makeup mogul, 22, announced a collaboration between Kylie Cosmetics and Balmain on Tuesday. The Kylie x Balmain Collection will be unveiled during the French luxury brand’s Paris Fashion Week ready-to-wear show at the historic Opera Garnier on Friday, according to a press release.

“About a year ago, Olivier and I decided to team up to collaborate on an incredible makeup collection to be used exclusively in the Balmain Spring Summer 2020 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week this year,” Kylie said in a statement. “I’m so honored to be working with Olivier to create the makeup look for the models walking the show. The collection that we created is full of really beautiful shades that can be mixed and matched to create everything from bold, runway-style looks, to soft and pretty glam.”

According to the press release, the Kylie X Balmain Collection includes two Kylie Cosmetics signatures, a high gloss ($16) and a matte lip kit ($29), as well as a limited edition 9-pan KyShadow Palette ($42). A bundle of all three products will also be available for $75. The collection launches Sept. 27 on kyliecosmetics.com.

Kylie announced the partnership on Instagram by sharing an image from the campaign on Tuesday. In the photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star poses with Balmain creative director, Olivier Rousteing. She’s wearing a holographic sequin mini-dress and matching purple eyeshadow, while Rousteing is dressed in a simple white jumpsuit.

“Paris is always a good idea 🇫🇷 surprise.. KYLIE X BALMAIN @kyliecosmetics collection launching this Friday 9.27 on KylieCosmetics.com @olivier_rousteing @balmain #PFW#KYLIEXBALMAIN,” she captioned the photo.

Kylie added: “The collection is the perfect blend of our personalities and visions, with one goal at the heart of it: to make everyone who wears it feel confident, beautiful and authentically themselves!”

And the partnership makes sense — Kylie (who seemingly teased the launch by posting a Balmain OOTN on Instagram last week) and her sisters are close friends with the 34-year-old fashion mogul and have long supported his designs.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of Olivier’s work for Balmain,” Kylie said in a statement. “His designs are so unique and whenever I wear one of his pieces, I feel confident and beautiful, and that’s how I’ve always wanted my fans to feel when they wear Kylie Cosmetics.”

Kim, Kanye, Kendall and Kylie have all starred in Balmain campaigns, Kendall is a regular on the Balmain runway, and at the 2016 Met Gala, Kim and husband Kanye famously wore coordinating metallic looks, custom designed by the Parisian fashion house.

Kim once described her Met Gala outfit as “blingy, sexy, robot” and recalled the red carpet moment during an appearance on Ellen last year.

“He was wearing these crazy contacts and he really liked wearing denim to the Met. No one has ever worn denim to the Met Ball so that made him very happy.”

Kim also revealed that the it’s hanging in her closet waiting for North West to possibly wear it to her own prom one day.

“I kind of wanted a silver theme. I felt everyone was gonna go with that. I still really wanted to do it,” Kim said on the red carpet of her look. “I thought Balmain was the perfect choice for me and Kanye especially. I wanted to be a blingy sexy robot…North said, ‘Mommy I need that dress.’ I said, ‘As soon as I get home you can have it. You can wear it to prom.’”