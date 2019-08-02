Kylie Jenner Teases Billionaire-Themed Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Collection

For the past four years, Kylie Jenner has created specific Kylie Cosmetics collections in honor of her birthday. Each August, fans go wild over the swoon-worthy packaging, limited-edition shades and promo shoots that Jenner rolls out for the launch — and this year is certainly no different.

The theme for her 22nd birthday centers around money, which seemingly is a nod to Jenner famously being named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire earlier this year. Jenner teased the launch on Instagram wearing a cash-printed off-the-shoulder Moschino dress.

“can you guess the theme of my brand new Birthday Collection coming August 10th? 💚💗💸,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul captioned the shot.

As Jenner unveiled the entire collection on her Instagram Story, fans could see the money theme was featured on everything from the packaging to the product shade names.

RELATED PHOTOS: Barefaced Beauties! The Kardashian-Jenner Crew’s Best Makeup-Free Selfies

One item features Jenner posing seductively on the product box with massive money symbol earrings, and another has her wearing a M$NEY necklace by Rad + Refined. The lipstick trio comes packaged in a circular cash roll box that includes Jenner’s birthdate (“081097”) across it and the age she’s turning on August 10 (“22”).

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The collection includes a variety of cosmetic products, including many of Jenner’s hero items, like a lip kit, eye glazes, eye shadow palette and high gloss. But the star’s also introducing some completely new products to Kylie Cosmetics that have never been offered before.

For the first time, Jenner’s launching a Kylie Cosmetics face primer, which she says “leaves the perfect base for your makeup,” a black liquid eye liner (which she brands as a “Kyliner”), liquid jelly highlighters (described as “Kylighters”) and a pressed body glow illuminator.

To make this year’s birthday collection even more special, Jenner hinted that she plans on donating all the money she earns from sales.

“The money collection is much bigger than what it seems. I am giving back, actually I do mean ‘we.’ You guys are going to help me give back in a huge, huge way,” Jenner said on her Instagram Story.

“All I wanted for my birthday was to do this money collection and give it all away,” she added. “So stay tuned for more details. I have a special person helping me with this and it’s going to be amazing. We’re going to do amazing things.”

The collection drops on her birthday, August 10.