Kylie Jenner Teases 21st Birthday Makeup Collection in See-Through Mini Dress and Neon Underwear

Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday is eight days away, and the star is getting her fans pumped with a brand-new collection of Kylie Cosmetics makeup created just for the special occasion.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul unveiled her third annual birthday-themed line Wednesday on Instagram. The collection includes a 21-shade eye shadow palette (in honor of her soon-to-be age), new lip kits with appropriate names like “Baddie,” “Twenty One” and “Tipsy,” a pressed highlighter powder named “Champagne Showers” and more launching August 6 — four days before Jenner’s actual birthday.

Jenner promoted the collection with a birthday-inspired photoshoot wearing a platinum blonde wig and a slightly sheer white bodycon mini revealing her neon underwear underneath.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

In another shot, the star posed in a bathroom filled with colorful balloons in a rainbow striped high rise bodysuit while holding a red Solo cup as a sign that she’s ready to finally reach the legal U.S. drinking age.

“I can’t believe I’m about to be 21. I also can’t wait to share this collection with you guys. It is definitely the most personal collection that I have done so I hope you guys love it. My birthday collections are super special to me because the first collection I ever did was for my 19th birthday so this is going to be my third annual birthday collection,” Jenner said on Instagram Stories.

RELATED PHOTOS: Kylie Jenner Is a Brand-New Glasses Wearer! Shop Chic Clear Frames Inspired by the Star

In addition to her birthday collection, Jenner opened a Kylie Cosmetics pop-up shop at the Westfield Century City mall in L.A. Wednesday to give fans the chance to shop the line early before it officially launches online.

Last month, Jenner graced the cover of Forbes‘ ranking of the most successful female businesswomen and the magazine predicted the star is on track to become the youngest self-made billionaire ever, if her cosmetics company continues to grow at the same pace.

After launching her namesake makeup company, Jenner’s used her loyal fanbase and powerful social media platform to catapult the brand into one of the fastest growing companies in the beauty business. Forbes reported that Kylie Cosmetics has sold more than $630 million worth of makeup since its initial launch, which includes an estimated $330 million in 2017 alone. Combining all of the mogul’s profits, Forbes estimates the brand alone is worth nearly $800 million, which Jenner maintains sole ownership of.

She credits her more than 100 million social media followers as the key to her success. “Social media is an amazing platform,” she said in the Forbes cover story. “I have such easy access to my fans and my customers.”