Kylie Jenner is celebrating her birthday by teaming up with one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

On Friday, one day before Jenner’s 22nd birthday, the reality star announced that as part of her Kylie Cosmetics birthday makeup collection launch, she is joining forces with Ellen Degeneres for a nationwide search to give back to “incredible people” across the country.

“So while I was developing my @KylieCosmetics birthday collection this year, I decided that the best way I can celebrate is to help other people, and give back in a big way!” Jenner announced on both her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

“So I am teaming up with my friend Ellen DeGeneres @theellenshow to start a nationwide search to find some incredible people around the country doing incredible things for their families, friends and communities,” she added.

Jenner explained that those interested can nominate themselves or someone they know by submitting a video to ellentube.com/kylie explaining how they inspire through random acts of kindness.

DeGeneres, who is known for giving back to deserving individuals on her talk show, shared Jenner’s announcement on her own Twitter page, and teased her followers with what’s to come.

“My season premiere week is gonna have some big surprises, and one of them could be for you. It all starts September 9th!” Degeneres wrote.

According to a press release, the reveal will take place during The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s season 17 premiere week, beginning Sept. 9.

To add to the celebrations, Jenner is also launching the limited-edition Birthday Collection by Kylie Cosmetics, which drops on her birthday, Aug. 10. The collection features brand new products, including a Jelly Kylighter, Face Primer, and Pressed Body Glow, all encased in glittery, money-themed packaging with names like “Birthday Queen” and “Time for Cake.”

“This collection has been so much fun to develop,” Jenner said in the press release. “I love creating the packaging for each collection and introducing new products and formulas that you guys haven’t seen yet. Birthdays in my family have always been special, it’s a chance to get the whole family together to celebrate someone in a meaningful way.”

“This year, I decided the best way I can celebrate is to help other people and give back in a big way,” she added. “So, in honor of my 22nd birthday, I’m partnering with The Ellen DeGeneres Show to start a nationwide search to find some incredible people around the country doing incredible things and we’re going to do something really exciting for the winners! I can’t wait for you guys to find out.”

Additional products that come with the Birthday Collection includes a 16-Pan Eyeshadow Palette ($48), Money Roll Lipstick Bundle ($45), Loose Illuminating Powder ($26), and Shimmer Eye Glaze ($20).

Last week, Jenner teased the launch of her Birthday Collection on her Instagram wearing a cash-printed off-the-shoulder Moschino dress.

As Jenner unveiled the entire collection on her Instagram Story, fans could see the money theme was featured on everything from the packaging to the product shade names.

One item features Jenner posing seductively on the product box with massive money symbol earrings, and another has her wearing a M$NEY necklace by Rad + Refined. The lipstick trio comes packaged in a circular cash roll box that includes Jenner’s birthdate (“081097”) across it and the age she’s turning on August 10 (“22”).

To make this year’s birthday collection even more special, Jenner hinted that she plans on donating all the money she earns from sales.

“The money collection is much bigger than what it seems. I am giving back, actually I do mean ‘we.’ You guys are going to help me give back in a huge, huge way,” Jenner said on her Instagram Story.

“All I wanted for my birthday was to do this money collection and give it all away,” she added. “So stay tuned for more details. I have a special person helping me with this and it’s going to be amazing. We’re going to do amazing things.”